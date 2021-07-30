Flash Flood Warning issued for Bath, Fleming, Menifee, Morgan, Rowan by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-30 00:32:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-30 03:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Bath; Fleming; Menifee; Morgan; Rowan FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR CENTRAL BATH, SOUTHEASTERN FLEMING, NORTHEASTERN MENIFEE, SOUTHWESTERN ROWAN AND NORTHWESTERN MORGAN COUNTIES At 1232 AM EDT, local law enforcement have received reports of possible flooding in a portion of Rowan County with significant ponding reported on many roads in Fleming County. They are investigating further. Training thunderstorms brought between 2 and 3 inches of rain to the area. As a result, flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Morehead, Marshall, Salt Lick, Midland, Farmers, Ramey, Moore`s Ferry, Freestone, Bluestone, Sharkey, Polksville, Young Springs, Cogswell, Hilda, Yale, Brandy, Ringos Mills, Zilpo, Peasticks and Grange City. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED