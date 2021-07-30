Hermitage Artist Retreat's Words and Music: Performance in Process
The Hermitage Artist Retreat presents the newest edition of Hermitage Sunsets @ Selby Gardens: “Words and Music: Performance in Process” with Hermitage Fellows Thea Lobo and Ni’Ja Whitson, who will share their words, voices and music, Friday, August 27, 6:30pm, Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, 1534 Mound St, Sarasota. The event is free with a $5 per person registration fee. Registration is required at HermitageArtistRetreat.org.www.srqmagazine.com
