The Sarasota Ballet Announces Dancer Promotions, Arrivals, and Departures for the 2021 "“ 2022 Season

Dancer promotions that took place over the course of this past Season were: Marijana Dominis, promoted to Soloist and Lauren Ostrander and Janae Korte promoted to Coryphée. For the 2021 – 2022 Season, Yuri Marques has been promoted to Soloist. At the start of the 2021 – 2022 Season, six dancers will join the Company of The Sarasota Ballet. These dancers include: Marco Corcella, joining as a Soloist; Arcadian Broad and Luis Gonzalez, both joining as Coryphée; Taylor Sambola, joining as Corps de Ballet; and Evan Gorbell and Morgan Rust, both joining as Apprentices. The Sarasota Ballet sends a fond farewell to dancers Elizabeth Sykes (First Soloist) and Christine Windsor (Coryphée), who retired during the course of our past Season, as well as Ellen Overstreet (Principal) and Katelyn May (Principal), who will not be returning for the 2021 – 2022 Season.