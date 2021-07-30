Cancel
76ers make Western Kentucky center Charles Bassey a second-round pick

Lexington Herald-Leader
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Philadelphia 76ers chose Western Kentucky center Charles Bassey in the second round with the 53rd overall pick of the NBA Draft on Thursday night. Bassey averaged 17.6 points, 11.6 rebounds and 3.0 blocked shots for the Hilltoppers this past season. The 6-foot-11, 235-pound native of Lagos, Nigeria, shot 59.0 percent from the field.

