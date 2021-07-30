Cancel
Pharmaceuticals

The vaccine Karens

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf I weren’t already staunchly pro-vaccination, the vaccine zealots would turn me against the COVID shot. The proof that they’re practicing religion and not science is their refusal to acknowledge the great heaping hunks of immunity a person gets from natural infection. Obviously, you don’t want to contract COVID just...

San Diego, CAkusi.com

Dr. Victory on why the FDA is not approving COVID-19 vaccines

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed under Emergency Use Authorization for months now. But the FDA hasn’t fully approved them yet, despite many medical officials, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, claiming that it needs to happen soon. Emergency and Public Health...
LotteryAdvocate Messenger

Fauci says the vaccinated can be as infectious as the unvaccinated

Says they need to wear masks indoors; pandemic will get worse. As Gov. Andy Beshear issued a vaccination-promotion video with one of the latest student winners of the state’s vaccine lottery, President Biden’s top medical adviser warned that the pandemic will worsen. “Things are going to get worse” due to...
Healthwvih.com

FDA Announces New Vaccine Warning

On Monday, the Food and Drug Administration announced a new warning on the single-dose Johnson and Johnson COVID vaccine. The CDC said around 12.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been administered in the United States. Out of those, about 100 preliminary reports of Guillain-Barré Syndrome have been detected.
Public HealthNew York Post

No evidence that Americans need COVID-19 booster shots: NIH director

The head of the National Institutes of Health said Monday there is no reason to believe at this point that Americans will need to get booster shots for the COVID-19 vaccines. “I would say right now, there is not evidence that we need to go ahead with boosters in the United States, but that’s an ongoing debate,” NIH Director Dr. Francis Collins said on ABC’s “Good Morning America.”
Sciencescitechdaily.com

COVID-19 Vaccination Affects on Rheumatic and Musculoskeletal Disease Flares

In a study of 1,377 patients with rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases—such as inflammatory arthritis and lupus—flares of their conditions were uncommon following two-dose COVID-19 mRNA vaccination. In a study of 1,377 patients with rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases—such as inflammatory arthritis and lupus—flares of their conditions were uncommon following two-dose COVID-19 mRNA vaccination.
Medical Sciencenorthwestgeorgianews.com

UPMC Magee and Pitt to study COVID-19 vaccines immune response in pregnancy and postpartum

Aug. 4—A top medical facility and university are joining in a study looking at COVID-19 vaccines, pregnancy and postpartum. UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital and the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine will participate in a National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases study of the immune response to COVID-19 vaccines among pregnant and postpartum individuals and their babies.
Women's Healthdallassun.com

U.S. doctors' groups endorse COVID-19 vaccines for pregnant women

All pregnant women should receive Covid vaccines, according to two major U.S. obstetricians' groups. Officials said that contracting COVID-19 during pregnancy increases risks for severe complications, as well as increase chances for preterm births. U.S. government information indicates that only about 16 percent of pregnant women have received one or...
Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
Kearney, NEKearney Hub

Physicians: Get vaccinated or get COVID-19

KEARNEY — Aravind Menon, the epidemiologist at Two Rivers Public Health Department, stops short of calling the COVID-19 delta variant the “worst case” scenario. He calls it a “bad case” scenario. Dr. Robert B. Crandall, director of the Emergency Department at Kearney Regional Medical Center, is more direct. “If you...
Public Healthactionnewsnow.com

More than 816,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses were administered Saturday in the US as pace of vaccination rises

The rate of Covid-19 vaccinations in the United States continues to rise, a positive sign amid skyrocketing cases and hospitalizations after weeks of lagging inoculations. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that 816,203 doses were administered Saturday, the fifth straight day the agency recorded more than 700,000 shots in arms. That brings the total number of doses administered to 346,456,669, according to CDC numbers released Sunday.
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Said Here's Who Should be Mandated to Get Vaccinated

The coronavirus pandemic threatens to be with us forever, as cases rise, many Americans refuse to be vaccinated—and we may all need booster shots, as protection from some vaccines reportedly wears off. What to do? How can you keep yourself and your family safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on CNBC's Squawk Box opposite Becky Quick to warn that we should be concerned about Delta, and gave essential advice about how to stay OK. Read on for five essential pieces of life-saving advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public Healthcheckyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Does The Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Contain Graphene Oxide?

A post shared on Facebook claims the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine contains graphene oxide. Graphene oxide is not listed among the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine’s ingredients on the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website. A Pfizer spokesperson denied the claim. Fact Check:. The Pfizer-BioNTech...
PharmaceuticalsMedicalXpress

Aspirin and other common anti-inflammatory drugs could help prevent COVID-19 deaths, says pharmacy researcher

A University of Alberta pharmacologist is encouraging the trial of common anti-inflammatory medications such as aspirin to treat the most harmful outcomes of COVID-19. Most people infected with SARS-CoV-2 recover without serious symptoms, reported Ayman El-Kadi, professor in the Faculty of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, in a recently published academic paper. However, some patients develop inflammation in the lungs, causing coughing and shortness of breath, and a few develop hyperinflammation that can lead to organ failure and death.
Best Life

If You're Vaccinated, Your COVID Symptoms Could Be Different, Study Says

The Delta variant has managed to quickly reverse the major progress the U.S. had made toward ending the COVID-19 pandemic. The strain has spread quickly across the country, pushing the national daily case average above the highest point recorded last summer. Unfortunately, mounting data also shows that the variant can cause rare breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people, even though the risk of severe disease or death is almost entirely eliminated, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data. Now that vaccinated people are on high alert again about contracting the virus, it's time to get reacquainted with the symptoms of COVID, especially because some have changed, potentially due to the Delta variant. And there are also some differences in COVID symptoms among unvaccinated versus vaccinated people. The signs that you're sick with the virus can even change based on how many shots you've received, according to data from the ZOE COVID Symptom Study in the U.K.

