As if things could not get much worse for the Yankees, Sunday happened. A no-hitter into the eighth inning and a 4-0 lead quickly became a 5-4 loss, and the Yankees’ hopes of competing for the AL East division title have likely gone out the window. Luckily for them, they are still only 3.5 games back of the second wild-card spot, but nobody wants to hear about that right now. This team is playing inconsistent baseball and having all-time brutal meltdowns from their bullpen in games they should have in the bag. It’s going from bad to worse for the Yankees with just a few days left before the trade deadline.