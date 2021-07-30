Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Niagara Falls, NY

BLOTTER: Police reports for July 30

Niagara Gazette
 5 days ago

• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested for allegedly violating a court order of protection in a neighbor dispute in the 800 block of 80th Street at 12:48 p.m. Wednesday. William L. Brown, 58, 844 80th St., Apt. 5, was charged with second-degree criminal contempt and third-degree menacing. A female victim told police that Brown was walking his two chihuahuas when one of the dogs bit her on her left leg, just above the ankle. The victim said when she complained to Brown, he told her, "They don't bite." and, "I'm gonna (expletive) kill you." The woman told police that she had an active order of protection against Brown and wanted to press charges.

www.niagara-gazette.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Niagara Falls, NY
Niagara Falls, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Buffalo, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Blotter#Dog
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Dogs
News Break
Public Safety
Related
HealthCNN

Vanguard will pay vaccinated workers $1,000

New York (CNN Business) — Vanguard, one of the world's largest asset managers, is offering employees $1,000 to get vaccinated. The incentive shows how aggressively some companies are moving to encourage workers to get vaccinated as concerns about the Delta variant mount. All of Vanguard's approximately 16,500 US employees are eligible and must show proof of vaccination by October 1.
WeatherPosted by
CNN

Spirit Airlines apologizes as widespread cancellations stretch into fourth day

(CNN) — Spirit Airlines apologized on Wednesday for disruptions that have upended its flight schedule for three days and counting. "The last three days were extremely difficult for our Guests and Team Members, and for that we sincerely apologize," the airline said in a statement. "We continue to work around the clock to get our Guests where they need to be."

Comments / 0

Community Policy