BLOTTER: Police reports for July 30

• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested for allegedly violating a court order of protection in a neighbor dispute in the 800 block of 80th Street at 12:48 p.m. Wednesday. William L. Brown, 58, 844 80th St., Apt. 5, was charged with second-degree criminal contempt and third-degree menacing. A female victim told police that Brown was walking his two chihuahuas when one of the dogs bit her on her left leg, just above the ankle. The victim said when she complained to Brown, he told her, "They don't bite." and, "I'm gonna (expletive) kill you." The woman told police that she had an active order of protection against Brown and wanted to press charges.