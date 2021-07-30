Alsaid trial nears its conclusion

A photograph of the late Ahmad “Poppy” Alsaid sits on a table in front of his store during a 2018 candlelight vigil. (Paul Battson/file)

LOCKPORT — What had been expected to be a three- to four-week murder trial could be ready for jury deliberations after just six days of testimony.

Niagara County prosecutors said Thursday that their case against Jonathan McEnnis and William Coleman, both accused of robbing and gunning down popular South End merchant Ahmad "Poppy" Alsaid, has gone "faster than expected."

The last scheduled prosecution witness took the stand in the trial Thursday afternoon and is expected to conclude her testimony later today. Defense attorneys in the case are expected to call just two witnesses.

With testimony likely to conclude on Friday, closing arguments could take place Monday morning and the Niagara County Court jury of six men and six women, who have been hearing the case, could begin their deliberations that afternoon.

In addition to the Alsaid homicide and robbery, the jury will also weigh charges in two other violent robberies in the Falls that are tied to McEnnis and Coleman.

It’s been more than two and a half years since Alsaid was shot to death during a robbery at his Niagara Street convenience store.

On the first day of testimony in the case, prosecutors showed the jury a series of video clips, taken by cameras located both inside and outside of Alsaid's Bridgeway Market. The clips showed two suspects, wearing masks and with hoodies up over their heads, walking hurriedly down Memorial Parkway, on the market’s south side, at 7:24 p.m. on Nov. 21, 2018.

The cameras also captured the suspects entering the store, with one running toward the front counter of the market, where Alsaid can also be seen, sitting behind a protective shield and right next to a cash register. Both suspects can be seen wildly waving black handguns, first in the air and then at the startled shopkeeper.

With one suspect pointing his weapon between an opening in the shield, the second darts behind the counter and confronts Alsaid. In the video, Alsaid can be seen standing up and reaching toward the register.

As the suspect in front of the counter bolts back toward the front door of the market, the suspect behind the counter appears to engage in an escalating confrontation with Alsaid. Prosecutors said they believe that when the robbery erupted, Alsaid grabbed a BB gun that family members said he kept under the cash register, pointing it at the suspect behind the counter.

Though there was no sound recorded on the security camera video, the suspect is seen stepping back from Alsaid, leveling his handgun and then, the popular store owner falls to the floor. Alsaid was rushed to the Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo, where he died from his wounds.

McEnnis, 36, of Keystone Avenue in Buffalo, and Coleman, 31, of Niagara Falls, are are each facing two counts of second-degree murder, three counts of first-degree robbery and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon in the slaying of Alsaid.

The two men were each on parole at the time of Alsaid’s murder, after serving 10 years in prison on charges related to a violent robbery in Buffalo. Both have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Coleman and McEnnis are also accused of holding up a 7-Eleven on Buffalo Avenue in the Falls at gunpoint not long after the murder of Alsaid.

And the two parolees have also been charged in connection with the robbery of a Falls man on Ninth Street, 11 days before the Bridgeway Market homicide. In that case, prosecutors say, McEnnis and Coleman stole the man’s wallet and then shot him in the hip.