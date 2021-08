The Green Bay Booyah continued their hot second half of the season when they shutout the Battle Creek Bombers, 7-0. The Booyah scored a run in the first inning, two in the second, and another in the third to go up 4-0 early. The Booyah padded their lead with a pair of runs in the fifth inning and another in the seventh. Evan Estridge was named the Northwoods Pitcher of the Night for his performance which included 11 strikeouts through 5 ? innings. Estridge also was credited with the win. The Booyah got two rbi’s out of Johnny Hipsman and Dayson Croes. The Booyah face the Kenosha Kingfish at 6:05 PM on the road on Saturday.