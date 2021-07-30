Dodgers ‘very close’ to acquiring Max Scherzer, Trea Turner from Nationals
The Dodgers were "very close" to acquiring ace right-hander Max Scherzer and All-Star shortstop Trea Turner from the Washington Nationals on Thursday evening, a blockbuster deal that would greatly enhance the team's chances of winning their second straight World Series championship. The trade was confirmed by a person familiar with negotiations but not authorized to speak publicly about them.www.dailydodgers.com
Comments / 0