Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Dodgers ‘very close’ to acquiring Max Scherzer, Trea Turner from Nationals

By Yahoo! Sports
dailydodgers.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dodgers were "very close" to acquiring ace right-hander Max Scherzer and All-Star shortstop Trea Turner from the Washington Nationals on Thursday evening, a blockbuster deal that would greatly enhance the team's chances of winning their second straight World Series championship. The trade was confirmed by a person familiar with negotiations but not authorized to speak publicly about them.

www.dailydodgers.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trea Turner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dodgers#Washington Nationals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World Series
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Dodgers sign former Rookie of the Year to bolster bullpen

2021’s been a year of bullpen lottery tickets for the Dodgers, a team that sits near the season’s midpoint with just about half of them cashed out. Jimmy Nelson? Very valuable, and made quite the statement over July 4 weekend. Phil Bickford wasn’t a major part of anyone’s plan, but he, too, has impressed.
MLBPosted by
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Uncertainty Looming For Clayton Kershaw

The Dodgers were hoping to get some good news on Clayton Kershaw this week. The veteran southpaw was scheduled to throw a simulated game on Sunday afternoon to prepare for an activation next week in Anaheim. That did not happen. Instead, Dave Roberts revealed that Kershaw was dealing with some...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Dodgers: 3 players most affected by Scherzer-Turner blockbuster

MLB could extend the trade deadline another week and the Los Angeles Dodgers still would have come out on top after their blockbuster deal with the Washington Nationals that sent Max Scherzer and Trea Turner to the West Coast. For a second there, everyone thought the New York Yankees and...
MLBPosted by
WHIO Dayton

McCullers, Astros silence LA bats at raucous Dodger Stadium

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Lance McCullers Jr. threw 6 2/3 shutout innings and the Houston Astros withstood the raucous, heckling fans at Dodger Stadium to blank Los Angeles 3-0 Tuesday night. The crowd of 52,692 — the largest in the majors this season — had waited a long time...
MLBdailydodgers.com

Recap: Dodgers Blow Out Diamondbacks To Get Series Win

The Los Angeles Dodgers rode momentum from a 16-hit performance to reach double-digits in a second consecutive game en route to a 13-0 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Dodgers took the series at Chase Field and went 3-3 on their road trip. AJ Pollock led off the second inning with a single, which was followed by Austin Barnes and Billy McKinney each drawing a walk to load the bases with nobody out.
MLBdailydodgers.com

Dodgers News: Julio Urias Feeling ‘Strong And Healthy’

The Los Angeles Dodgers enjoyed one of their most lopsided wins of the season on Sunday, by providing plenty of run support for Julio Urias in a 13-0 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks. The left-hander tossed five shutout innings and collected seven strikeouts en route to his 13th victory of the year, which is tied for the Major League lead. I felt good.
MLBdailydodgers.com

Four takeaways from the Dodgers’ blockbuster trade

The Dodgers needed Trea Turner more than Max Scherzer Scherzer's name comes with more caché, but the headliner of the deal for me is Turner. I wouldn't be so bold as to claim the Dodgers just acquired Mike Trout with less power and more speed, but here is what each of the two have done since the start of the 2020 season: Trout: . BA .
MLBNBC Washington

Former GM: Max Scherzer ‘Was Not Going to Re-Sign' With Nationals

Former GM: Scherzer ‘was not going to re-sign’ with Nats originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The Nationals’ trade of Max Scherzer and Trea Turner to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday signaled an end of an era for Washington, but it didn’t necessarily mean Scherzer’s time in the nation’s capital was up for good.
MLBdailydodgers.com

Max Scherzer Speaks On Padres Rumors Amid Wild MLB Trade Deadline

The MLB trade deadline was a wild one that went up until the last minute and even had a few deals announced after the deadline had passed. Perhaps the wildest situation was regarding Washington Nationals star Max Scherzer, who ended up being dealt to the Los Angeles Dodgers. On Thursday, reports came out that the San Diego Padres were "close" to acquiring Scherzer.
MLBdailydodgers.com

Danny Duffy remembers when the Dodgers traded Mike Piazza

Danny Duffy was nine years old in 1998 with Mike Piazza was traded to the Marlins, and the Dodgers fan could not believe it. I cried my eyes out when he got traded," Duffy said on Sunday. That was a tough couple days in my childhood.
MLBdailydodgers.com

Dodgers? Yankees? Mets? Who won the MLB trade deadline?

The MLB trade deadline last week provided fireworks for almost the entire week leading up to Friday's deadline with a plethora of top names in baseball getting moved, including ten 2021 All-Stars. The ten All-Stars from this year moved at the deadline include Nelson Cruz, Adam Frazier, Eduardo Escobar, Joey Gallo, Max Scherzer, Trea Turner, Kyle Schwarber, Craig Kimbrel, Kris Bryant and Kyle Gibson.
MLBchatsports.com

Dodgers: What does Trea Turner mean for Corey Seager extension?

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JULY 26: Trea Turner #7 of the Washington Nationals (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images) The Los Angeles Dodgers already had a solid double-play tandem led by shortstop Corey Seager, but Andrew Friedman wasn’t satisfied with that alignment in his quest to repeat as champions, so he decided to go for broke by adding former Washington Nationals stars Max Scherzer and Trea Turner at the trade deadline.
MLBdailydodgers.com

Dodgers News: Mookie Betts ‘Ready For War’ With Astros

Several Los Angeles Dodgers players have been unfiltered in discussing their anger with the Houston Astros cheating to win the 2017 World Series, which has further heightened the intensity in the regular-season meetings since the scandal was uncovered. The latest chapter begins Tuesday when the Dodgers welcome the Astros to Dodger Stadium for the start of a two-game series.
MLBindianapolispost.com

Dodgers' Cy Young barrage continues: Max Scherzer vs. Astros

Showing their determination to repeat as World Series champions, the Los Angeles Dodgers will send their fourth Cy Young Award winner to the mound this season when they host the Houston Astros on Wednesday night. Max Scherzer, acquired from the Washington Nationals last week along with infielderTrea Turner, is now...
MLBPosted by
Talk Nats

Perspective: Mike Rizzo Did the Right Thing For the #Nats

Before saying anything else, let’s make one thing very clear: it is never easy to say goodbye. Max Scherzer and Trea Turner have meant everything to the Washington Nationals and the DC area over their respective times for the team. For Mike Rizzo to trade them so swiftly took a lot of fans for a loop. Mike Rizzo has never traded any player with the type of profile of Scherzer or Turner. Rizzo has never been a true seller at the Trade Deadline, let alone sell two of his best players. It certainly took a lot for him and ownership to do this, but the fact of the matter is that they did the right thing and deserve a lot of credit for these moves to improve the future of this franchise.

Comments / 0

Community Policy