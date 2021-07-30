Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Dodgers land Max Scherzer, Trea Turner in blockbuster trade with Nationals

By Yahoo! Sports
dailydodgers.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe defending World Series champions may officially be unbeatable. The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired starting pitcher Max Scherzer and star shortstop Trea Turner from the Washington Nationals in a blockbuster trade on Thursday night, according to multiple reports. In return, Los Angeles sent top prospects Keibert Ruiz and Josiah Gray, as well as two other mid-range minor leaguers back to the Nationals, The Athletic reported.

www.dailydodgers.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trea Turner
Person
Josiah
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Nationals#The Los Angeles Dodgers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
News Break
World Series
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Dodgers: Former Astros slugger hints at LAD cheating in wild interview

Some Houston Astros players were fake contrite in the wake of the revelations of the full scope of their cheating scandal, which bothered Dodgers fans to no end. “Couldn’t Alex Bregman do better than reading off a tiny slip of paper?” we said. “Pretending to be upset they were caught … this is embarrassing.”
Posted by
FanSided

Dodgers sign former Rookie of the Year to bolster bullpen

2021’s been a year of bullpen lottery tickets for the Dodgers, a team that sits near the season’s midpoint with just about half of them cashed out. Jimmy Nelson? Very valuable, and made quite the statement over July 4 weekend. Phil Bickford wasn’t a major part of anyone’s plan, but he, too, has impressed.
Posted by
The Spun

Former Dodgers Star Is ‘Livid’ Over Trevor Bauer Situation

At least one former Los Angeles Dodgers standout is not happy with how the team has handled the legal situation involving pitcher Trevor Bauer. Bauer is currently on administrative leave after being accused of sexually assaulting a woman earlier this year. The veteran hurler has denied all allegations. That’s not...
MLBPosted by
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Albert Pujols Rumored to Want to Re-Sign With LA, Should They Bring Back The Machine?

[Editor’s note: This story has been updated from an earlier version that attributed the interest in returning directly from Albert Pujols, not Dino Ebel’s opinion.]. Albert Pujols is rumored to want to return to the Los Angeles Dodgers next season. According to Dodgers insider, David Vassegh, LA third base coach Dino Ebel feels that if the Dodgers wanted Albert back in 2022, he would gladly come back.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

MLB Rumors: Max Scherzer reveals teams he’d prefer to be traded to

With MLB Trade Rumors swirling, Cy Young ace Max Scherzer has a wish list of teams he’d like to end up with after the deadline passes. The Washington Nationals could have been seen as a trade seller a month or more ago, but sitting 8.5 games out in the NL East entering Tuesday assures they are that with the trade deadline on Friday. On that note, ace Max Scherzer has revealed where he’d like to be traded to.
arcamax.com

Corey Seager, back from injury, says Trea Turner trade makes Dodgers 'a better team

PHOENIX — Corey Seager is consistent in his evasiveness. The Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop refused to discuss his impending free agency this spring, and if he had any feelings about how Friday’s trade for All-Star shortstop Trea Turner would affect his future with the club, he wasn’t about to share them with the class.
MLBPosted by
WHIO Dayton

McCullers, Astros silence LA bats at raucous Dodger Stadium

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Lance McCullers Jr. threw 6 2/3 shutout innings and the Houston Astros withstood the raucous, heckling fans at Dodger Stadium to blank Los Angeles 3-0 Tuesday night. The crowd of 52,692 — the largest in the majors this season — had waited a long time...
Posted by
FanSided

Biggest Dodgers mistake in recent trade deadline history

The Los Angeles Dodgers are eternally bound to be one of the more active teams ahead of every trade deadline. Fans demanded change amid the club’s recent dip in form, though they picked up a game on the Giants following Wednesday’s convincing 8-0 shutout, and it appears president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman answered the call.
MLBPosted by
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Uncertainty Looming For Clayton Kershaw

The Dodgers were hoping to get some good news on Clayton Kershaw this week. The veteran southpaw was scheduled to throw a simulated game on Sunday afternoon to prepare for an activation next week in Anaheim. That did not happen. Instead, Dave Roberts revealed that Kershaw was dealing with some...
MLBchatsports.com

When Will Trea Turner Be Cleared To Join Dodgers?

The Los Angeles Dodgers are 2-1 since completing a blockbuster trade with the Washington Nationals to acquire Max Scherzer and Trea Turner, though neither has yet to play for their new team. Scherzer started on the eve of the trade deadline and is scheduled to make his Dodgers debut on...
MLBCBS Sports

Max Scherzer set to make Dodgers debut Wednesday vs. Astros

Last week, the Dodgers made a giant splash in front of the trade deadline by acquiring Trea Turner and Max Scherzer from the Nationals for a package of prospects. Scherzer being an ace and future Hall of Famer means there would be plenty of fanfare for his Dodgers debut anyway, but the circumstances behind it make it an even bigger deal.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Dodgers: What does Trea Turner mean for Corey Seager extension?

The Los Angeles Dodgers already had a solid double-play tandem led by shortstop Corey Seager, but Andrew Friedman wasn’t satisfied with that alignment in his quest to repeat as champions, so he decided to go for broke by adding former Washington Nationals stars Max Scherzer and Trea Turner at the trade deadline.
MLBNBC Washington

Former GM: Max Scherzer ‘Was Not Going to Re-Sign' With Nationals

Former GM: Scherzer ‘was not going to re-sign’ with Nats originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The Nationals’ trade of Max Scherzer and Trea Turner to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday signaled an end of an era for Washington, but it didn’t necessarily mean Scherzer’s time in the nation’s capital was up for good.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Dodgers: Scherzer/Turner steal proves Andrew Friedman still the best

“Let your plans be dark and impenetrable as night, and when you move, fall like a thunderbolt.”-Fred Rogers (I’m kidding, it was Sun Tzu but…you thought it was Mr. Rogers for a second) Los Angeles Dodgers President of Baseball Operations Andrew Friedman did not sit out the baseball trade deadline...
MLBdailydodgers.com

Dodgers Vs. Diamondbacks Game Preview: Mookie Betts Starting At 2nd Base

Mitch White and Zach McKinstry were both optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City, and Jimmie Sherfy was transferred to the 60-day IL in order to add Ramirez to the 40-man roster. Betts makes his return to the Dodgers lineup still in his familiar leadoff spot despite Chris Taylor's success there while filling in, but playing second base. It was a possibility Dodgers manager Dave Roberts and Betts hinted at as a means of easing him back from hip trouble.

Comments / 0

Community Policy