Dodgers land Max Scherzer, Trea Turner in blockbuster trade with Nationals
The defending World Series champions may officially be unbeatable. The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired starting pitcher Max Scherzer and star shortstop Trea Turner from the Washington Nationals in a blockbuster trade on Thursday night, according to multiple reports. In return, Los Angeles sent top prospects Keibert Ruiz and Josiah Gray, as well as two other mid-range minor leaguers back to the Nationals, The Athletic reported.www.dailydodgers.com
