Alexander: Dodgers’ dreary day got a lot better later

Cover picture for the articleAs the Dodgers were being shut out, 5-0, on four hits by the NL West-leading Giants on Thursday afternoon in San Francisco – another example of the feast-or-famine nature that has characterized their season – they acquired left-handed starting pitcher Danny Duffy from Kansas City for a player to be named. That deal had a catch; the 32-year-old Duffy, 4-3 with a 2.51 ERA in 12 starts this year, might not be available to pitch until well into August because of a strained flexor tendon.

