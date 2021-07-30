Alexander: Dodgers’ dreary day got a lot better later
As the Dodgers were being shut out, 5-0, on four hits by the NL West-leading Giants on Thursday afternoon in San Francisco – another example of the feast-or-famine nature that has characterized their season – they acquired left-handed starting pitcher Danny Duffy from Kansas City for a player to be named. That deal had a catch; the 32-year-old Duffy, 4-3 with a 2.51 ERA in 12 starts this year, might not be available to pitch until well into August because of a strained flexor tendon.www.dailydodgers.com
