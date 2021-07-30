Cancel
Whittaker, Khataev, Dominguez, Arlen Lopez Advance to Light Heavyweight Semifinals In Tokyo

By Jake Donovan
Boxing Scene
Cover picture for the articleImam Khataev continues to be a problem for the rest of the light heavyweight field. The compact bruiser remains one of six R.O.C. athletes still alive in competition and the first from the independently represented team to advance to the medal round. Khataev powered his way to the light heavyweight semifinals following an emphatic third-round knockout of Gazimagomed Jalidov in Thursday's quarterfinal match at Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo.

