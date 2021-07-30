Whittaker, Khataev, Dominguez, Arlen Lopez Advance to Light Heavyweight Semifinals In Tokyo
Imam Khataev continues to be a problem for the rest of the light heavyweight field. The compact bruiser remains one of six R.O.C. athletes still alive in competition and the first from the independently represented team to advance to the medal round. Khataev powered his way to the light heavyweight semifinals following an emphatic third-round knockout of Gazimagomed Jalidov in Thursday's quarterfinal match at Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo.www.boxingscene.com
