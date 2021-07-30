Whittaker, Khataev, Dominguez, Arlen Lopez Advance to Light Heavyweight Semifinals In Tokyo

Malik Scott wants to make sure that nobody mistakes his pad work with the flashy yet ineffective variety that racks up likes and retweets. (photo by Ryan Hafey) In recent months, the former heavyweight and current trainer has popped up on social media feeds working the mitts with his top client, former heavyweight titleholder Deontay Wilder. The videos have prompted some critics to point out that the boxing staple would not help Wilder (42-1-1, 41 KOs) in his forthcoming third rematch against Tyson Fury (30-0-1, 21 KOs), pencilled in for Oct. 9 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. (The fight was rescheduled from the original date on July 24 after Fury tested positive for Covid-19).