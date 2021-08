Charles Bassey has officially made his NBA dreams a reality. The Western Kentucky Hilltopper went 53rd overall to the Philadelphia 76ers Thursday night in the NBA Draft. Many expected Bassey to be a no-brainer one-and-done prospect after he took the unconventional route for a top recruit, opting for a Conference USA school over a blue-blood. Instead, he played three years of college basketball and persevered even when things weren’t perfect. Bassey suffered a season-ending injury 10 games into his sophomore season then came back this year to put up his best numbers as Hilltopper, averaging 17.6 points 11.1 rebounds and 3.0 blocks per game.