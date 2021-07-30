PokerNews Podcast: Hellmuth Heater, Drugs on a Plane & Guest Corey Paggeot on WSOP Success

#165 Ian Simpson: Irish Open Champ & Unibet Sponsored Pro. Today’s guest on CPG is an MTT animal, beloved Twitch streamer, enthusiastic teacher, newsman for the award-winning poker podcast The Chip Race, and sponsored Unibet pro Ian Simpson.Ian’s poker career began about 10 years ago in a whirlwind of success that put him at a career crossroads. And it was unlike most career crossroads in the world of poker because Ian absolutely loved his career as a teacher.As a matter of fact, that’s something he and I are going to dive into in a few moments…It's extremely likely one day Ian will leave all of his friends and fans heartbroken in the world of poker to triumphantly return to his first love, being a trusted guide for the next generation of humans.If you can’t tell how I feel about Ian… my read is he’s a genuinely amazing dude with an incredibly, incredibly kind heart.In today’s conversation with Ian Simpson, you’re going to learn:How Ian stays motivated and hungry in his poker career.The one thing Ian values most in the world (Here’s a hint: It’s not poker or teaching).The origin story behind Ian’s rocket-like explosion onto the poker scene in 2012.And much, MUCH more!Before you dive into this conversation with Ian Simpson, I wanted to let you know I’m currently running a “Free Nuffle” promotion.If you’ve never had a Bovada account and live in the United States, simply visit freenuffle.com, to get step-by-step instructions on how you can get Nuffle for free…Don’t worry, it’s easy-mode and involves clicking a link, making an account, and making a deposit.And yes, before you even ask, I do get an affiliate reward if you sign up… that’s why I’m bribing you with a free $199 course.One more time that link is freenuffle.com.And now, without any further ado, I bring to you the incredible Ian Simpson.To learn more about the Free Nuffle promotion, visit: https://chasingpokergreatness.com/free-nuffle-promotionNew CPG Cash Game Courses!Preflop Bootcamp: https://bit.ly/Preflop-BootcampFish in a Barrel: http://bit.ly/fish-in-a-barrelNeutralize Flop Leads: https://bit.ly/2OkN8Yt.