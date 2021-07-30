Drilling operation to go before Zoning Board
WEIRTON — The next meeting of the city’s Zoning Board of Appeals will include a request for a mineral extraction operation within the city limits. The board is set to meet at 4:30 p.m., Tuesday, in the Weirton Room of the Millsop Community Center, where it will hear a request from SWE Production Company for a conditional use permit “for mineral extraction off of Park Drive,” according to a legal advertisement published in The Weirton Daily Times on July 19.www.weirtondailytimes.com
