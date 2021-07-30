Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Weirton, WV

Drilling operation to go before Zoning Board

Weirton Daily Times
 5 days ago

WEIRTON — The next meeting of the city’s Zoning Board of Appeals will include a request for a mineral extraction operation within the city limits. The board is set to meet at 4:30 p.m., Tuesday, in the Weirton Room of the Millsop Community Center, where it will hear a request from SWE Production Company for a conditional use permit “for mineral extraction off of Park Drive,” according to a legal advertisement published in The Weirton Daily Times on July 19.

www.weirtondailytimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Weirton, WV
Weirton, WV
Business
State
West Virginia State
Weirton, WV
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Property#Bed And Breakfast#Zoning Board Of Appeals#Swe Production Company#The Weirton Daily Times#The Zoning Board
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
HealthCNN

Vanguard will pay vaccinated workers $1,000

New York (CNN Business) — Vanguard, one of the world's largest asset managers, is offering employees $1,000 to get vaccinated. The incentive shows how aggressively some companies are moving to encourage workers to get vaccinated as concerns about the Delta variant mount. All of Vanguard's approximately 16,500 US employees are eligible and must show proof of vaccination by October 1.
WeatherPosted by
CNN

Spirit Airlines apologizes as widespread cancellations stretch into fourth day

(CNN) — Spirit Airlines apologized on Wednesday for disruptions that have upended its flight schedule for three days and counting. "The last three days were extremely difficult for our Guests and Team Members, and for that we sincerely apologize," the airline said in a statement. "We continue to work around the clock to get our Guests where they need to be."

Comments / 0

Community Policy