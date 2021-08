In the five years since his hiring in February, 2016 as general manager of the Nets, Sean Marks has made trades that have had an impact on each of the succeeding six drafts. He continued that tradition prior to the start of the 2021 draft Thursday night at Barclays Center by trading sharpshooting guard Landry Shamet to the Suns for backup point guard Jevon Carter plus the No. 29 overall pick in the first round.