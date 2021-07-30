Flood Advisory issued for Moffat by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-29 23:28:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-30 00:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Moffat The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued a * Flood Advisory for Central Moffat County in northwestern Colorado * Until 130 AM MDT. * At 1028 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Sunbeam. This includes the following streams and drainages Little Snake River, Three C Wash, Simsberry Draw, Yampa River and Sand Creek.