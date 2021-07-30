Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Flood Advisory issued for Moffat by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-29 23:28:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-30 00:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Moffat The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued a * Flood Advisory for Central Moffat County in northwestern Colorado * Until 130 AM MDT. * At 1028 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Sunbeam. This includes the following streams and drainages Little Snake River, Three C Wash, Simsberry Draw, Yampa River and Sand Creek.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws#Heavy Rain#National Weather Service#Colorado#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory#Doppler#Sunbeam#C Wash
Related
Posted by
The Associated Press

Officer dead, suspect killed in violence outside Pentagon

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Pentagon police officer died after being stabbed during a burst of violence at a transit center outside the building, and a suspect was shot by law enforcement and died at the scene. The Pentagon, the headquarters of the U.S. military, was temporarily placed on lockdown Tuesday...
Posted by
Reuters

Trump pick wins U.S. House special Republican primary election in Ohio

WASHINGTON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Mike Carey, a coal lobbyist endorsed by former President Donald Trump, won a crowded primary contest on Tuesday for the Republican nomination to a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives from Ohio's 15th district. With 92.8% of precincts reporting, Carey was ahead of his...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Missouri governor pardons gun-waving St. Louis lawyer couple

O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced Tuesday that he made good on his promise to pardon a couple who gained notoriety for pointing guns at social justice demonstrators as they marched past the couple’s home in a luxury St. Louis enclave last year. Parson, a Republican, on...
Posted by
The Hill

Pelosi: House Democrats 'ready to work with' Biden on eviction ban

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Tuesday opened the door to congressional action to renew a federal eviction moratorium even as House Democrats pressure President Biden to do so himself. In a Tuesday statement, Pelosi said, “House Democrats stand ready to work with the Administration as they search for ways to...
CNN

Vanguard will pay vaccinated workers $1,000

New York (CNN Business) — Vanguard, one of the world's largest asset managers, is offering employees $1,000 to get vaccinated. The incentive shows how aggressively some companies are moving to encourage workers to get vaccinated as concerns about the Delta variant mount. All of Vanguard's approximately 16,500 US employees are eligible and must show proof of vaccination by October 1.
Posted by
NBC News

WHO head seeks vaccine booster moratorium until the end of September

The head of the World Health Organization called Wednesday for a moratorium on administering booster shots of Covid-19 vaccines as a way to help ensure that doses are available in countries where few people have received their first shots. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus made the appeal mostly to wealthier...
Posted by
Reuters

Lebanese demand justice on anniversary of port blast

BEIRUT, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Thousands of Lebanese gathered to mark the first anniversary of the catastrophic Beirut port blast on Wednesday, calling for justice as a senior Christian cleric demanded to know why explosive chemicals had been stored in the capital. As a memorial service got underway at the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy