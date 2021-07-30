Weekly comments from Dale Martin – Updates on key projects

With much recent attention devoted to the preparation of next year’s budget, it is an appropriate time to offer updates on key projects. FEMA arbitration– The City, through counsel, filed its Request for Arbitration with the United States Civilian Board of Contract Appeals (CBCA) on July 16. The filing document can be viewed on the City’s website and its Facebook page. Subsequently, the “docketed” the Request on July 19, assigning a docket number (CBCA 7167-FEMA) and three judges (Judges Allan H. Goodman [chair], Kathleen J. O’Rourke, and Kyle Chadwick) to the arbitration panel.