Bullhead City, AZ

I LIVED Active Violence Response Training

By The Bee News
thebee.news
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Friday, July 30th, Integrated Community Solutions to Active Violence Events (ICSAVE) will be conducting I LIVED Active Violence Response training at the Bullhead City Middle School campus. The training will be provided to approximately 325 teachers, administrators and support personnel and will be conducted in the middle school auditorium. This training is part of an ongoing preparedness effort, brought to you by the Bullhead City Police Department, Western Arizona Regional Medical Center (WARMC), Air Methods (Tri State Care Flight), Fort Mojave Mesa Fire District and ICSAVE. The campus will not be open to the public during this event.

