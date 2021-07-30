Police reports

Disagreement: A Kendall Avenue resident cleaning out a property he owns on Park Street said a neighbor accused him of throwing a large cinder block onto his property and suggested a brick might mysteriously break his window, Tuesday. Based on the weathering and debris build up, police said the cinder block appeared to have been on the neighbor’s property for years and also said the neighbor was “very confrontational,” expressing disapproval that his neighbor was cleaning the property out and planning to rent it. He admitted the brick could have been there for some time because he hadn’t been outside in months, but refused to make amends “and only antagonized the situation by continuing to swear and state that (his neighbor’s) wife was ugly.”