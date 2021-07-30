Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Shriever, Kimmann win BMX racing gold; 2 stretchered off

By JOHN MARSHALL
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JLwPw_0bCMdv0I00
1 of 4

TOKYO (AP) — Bethany Shriever of Britain ended Mariana Pajon’s bid for a third straight Olympic gold medal, pulling away from the Colombian to win BMX racing Friday at the Tokyo Games.

Shriever jumped out to an early lead and held off Pajon at the finish in her first Olympics. Dutch rider Merel Smulders took bronze.

Pajon became the first rider to win two BMX racing gold medals with her victory at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

Niek Kimmann of the Netherlands won the men’s race, edging Kye Whyte of Britain at the finish line. Carlos Ramirez Yepes of Colombia took bronze.

The United States’ best gold medal hopes ended before the finals.

Reigning gold medalist Connor Fields was carried off on a stretcher and loaded into an ambulance after crashing in the third qualifying heat.

Fields finished fourth in his opening two heats and landed hard off a jump heading into the first turn in the third. The 28-year-old from Las Vegas slammed into the turn and was hit by two other riders.

Medical personnel rushed out to attend to Fields, who lay on the track for several minutes before being carried to an ambulance.

Five years ago in Rio, he became the first American BMX rider to win gold and he was a favorite to win it again in Tokyo.

Fields also suffered a scary crash in 2018 that nearly ended his career.

Fellow American Alise Willoughby, among the gold medal favorites, crashed in the first and third heats to miss qualifying. She tangled in the second crash with Australian Saya Sakakibara, who was taken off on a stretcher.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

520K+
Followers
291K+
Post
246M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alise Willoughby
Person
Niek Kimmann
Person
Connor Fields
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bmx Racing#Race#Stretcher#Shriever Kimmann#Ap#Colombian#Dutch#American#Australian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
Netherlands
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
Related
FIFAhot96.com

Olympics-Soccer-Swedes, Canada ask for women’s gold-medal match to be moved

TOKYO, Japan (Reuters) – Sweden and Canada have asked Olympic organisers to move what is expected to be a hotly-contested women’s gold-medal soccer match on Friday at Tokyo’s Olympic Stadium to later in the day to avoid the sweltering heat of the Japanese summer. Trackside temperatures at the athletics stadium...
TennisPosted by
UPI News

Caeleb Dressel's dominant day boosts USA's Olympic medal lead

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Swimmer Caeleb Dressel earned his fourth and fifth gold medals of the 2020 Summer Games to headline a 13-medal day for the Americans and push Team USA to 59 overall Sunday in Tokyo, eight more than second-place China. Dressel earned Team USA's first medal of Day...
SportsClick2Houston.com

Olympics Latest: Djuraev wins gold in eightlifting

TOKYO – The Latest on the Tokyo Olympics, which are taking place under heavy restrictions after a year’s delay because of the coronavirus pandemic:. Akbar Djuraev of Uzbekistan won gold in the men’s 109-kilogram weightlifting class after world-record holder Simon Martirosyan failed two lifts for the gold medal. Djuraev failed...
Washington StatePosted by
MyNorthwest

Two athletes with Washington ties win Olympic medals

Two athletes with Washington state ties are now Olympic medalists. Gov. Inslee tweeted a congratulations to Jordan Chiles, a gymnast from Vancouver, Washington, after Chiles helped Team USA win silver in the women’s team all-around finals this week in Tokyo. Inslee said he’s “proud to have [Chiles] representing Washington state.”
TennisPosted by
Daily Mail

The 'dark side' of the Olympics: Cate Campbell's bronze was overshadowed by an unprecedented gold rush in the pool - but her traumatic back story shows why she won Australia's bravest medal in Tokyo, writes MIKE COLMAN

The bulk of attention rightly went to individual dual gold medallists Ariarne Titmus, Emma McKeon, and Kaylee McKeown as Australia's female swimmers completed an historically successful Olympic campaign, but the efforts of team captain Cate Campbell can never be under-estimated. With just the one individual bronze in her luggage as...
WorldPosted by
UPI News

Tokyo Olympics records its first COVID-19 cluster

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The organizing committee of the Tokyo Olympics confirmed the Games' first COVID-19 cluster infection on Wednesday, as 12 members of the artistic swimming delegation from Greece were moved out of the athletes' village and into isolation. Four athletes and one team official tested positive, officials announced....

Comments / 0

Community Policy