Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Klamath by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-29 21:26:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-29 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Klamath The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Klamath County in south central Oregon * Until 1000 PM PDT. * At 925 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Wood River Wetland, or 19 miles south of Crater Lake, moving northwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Fort Klamath, Jackson F. Kimball State Park, Collier Memorial State Park and Wood River Wetland. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH