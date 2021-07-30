Brewers finish off sweep of Pittsburgh with 12-0 win

Milwaukee kept it rolling Thursday night, finishing off a sweep of Pittsburgh with a 12-0 win. It was a tight game until the sixth inning when the Brewers exploded for five runs and took a 6-0 lead. Rowdy Tellez got it going with an RBI double, and that was followed by a Tyrone Taylor double that scored a run. Manny Pina blew the game open later in the inning with a three-run homer. Tellez would add a solo home run in the seventh, while Pina drilled another home run in the eighth inning, this time a two-run shot. It gave Pina, who came in batting just .135 this season, a career-high five RBI in the game.