Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manatee County, FL

Manatee County administrator to provide update on COVID-19 cases at administration building

Posted by 
10 Tampa Bay
10 Tampa Bay
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2umRk8_0bCMaoxo00

Manatee County Administrator Dr. Scott Hopes is scheduled to give an update on an outbreak of COVID-19 that killed two people in the county's IT department.

Hopes will speak at 1 p.m. on Friday at the county's administration building.

In June, five people contracted the virus at the county's administration building. The cases involved five people between the age of 30-50 years old who worked in the county's IT department, Hopes said.

He added that none of them were vaccinated against the virus.

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter

Comments / 0

10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local news

 https://www.10tampabay.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
Manatee County, FL
Health
Manatee County, FL
Coronavirus
Local
Florida Coronavirus
Manatee County, FL
Government
County
Manatee County, FL
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Administrator#Tampa Bay Area#Weather#Covid 19#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Supreme Court
News Break
Coronavirus
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy