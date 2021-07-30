Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Country diary: the communal joy of an urban wildflower walk

By Josie George
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14vwjd_0bCMabUN00

I’m finding it hard being cooped up in my urban neighbourhood. Having a disabled body in a pandemic means I’m still stuck where I am, hungry for freedom and connection, making do.

“Why don’t we go on a weed walk? Let’s see what we find nearby,” I ask my mum over the phone. “Ooh, go on then,” says mum, who is plant mad. She arrives in shorts with the Collins Wild Flower Guide and a backpack, ready for our expedition. I laugh and slide on to the mobility scooter that serves as my legs.

Why do I want to look for weeds? Because we grow here together: wildflowers in inconvenient places. I want to know these squatters, to acknowledge that we share space and a predicament that makes us kin.

Mum and I go slowly. Every few paces we find one, growing in gaps by a front gate or taking over a neglected corner, splashes of colour steering our eyes. We pause to check names, read out facts. We make each weed special. I wonder if anyone else has looked at them today, or ever.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bNMm3_0bCMabUN00
‘The reds, yellows and purples feel like a carnival against the greys and browns of the walls that surround us.’ Photograph: Josie George

“Hoary mustard! I know you! Hello, herb robert with your red legs. Hello, herb bennet! Wait, what is this one that looks like an alien? Spurge! That was it.”

Buddleia, with its stubborn feet and generous arms full of nectar. Delicate poppies whose flowers might not last the day. Big-elbowed comfrey, nodding moon daisies. We find a whole cheerful horde and greet each one. Hungry bees join us in our ardour, pressing their faces in quick kisses as they pass, promising to come back soon. It is a busy, self-affirming community; the reds, yellows and purples feel like a carnival against the greys and browns of the walls that surround us.

Here in my isolation, I feel protective of it all. “Look!” I want to say to everyone, my heart full. “Look at our tenacious, beautiful neighbours. See how joyfully they celebrate their place here, how powerfully they survive.”

• Country Diary is on Twitter at @gdncountrydiary

Comments / 0

The Guardian

The Guardian

8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diary#Flowers#Wildflowers#Reds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
World
Related
WorldThe Guardian

Gladys Berejiklian changes course on HSC students returning to school

The New South Wales government’s plans to have year 12 back to face-to-face teaching by 16 August appear to be in tatters, amid rising Covid case numbers among younger people and resistance from all parts of the school system. The government is now urgently working on an alternative plan that...
LifestyleTree Hugger

Please Don't Build Fairy Doors Along Trails

The first time my children ever encountered a fairy door along a hiking trail, they were enchanted. Tucked into the bottom of a tree with space between its arched roots, the tiny rounded door suggested a secret world—one inhabited by fairies and other magical beings. They crouched down to study it, reached out to touch it with a fingertip, and came away feeling as if they'd picked up a bit of the fairy dust themselves.
LifestylePosted by
TheConversationAU

'What country have you walked?' Why all Australians should walk an Indigenous heritage trail

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised this article contains images and names of deceased people. The Goolarabooloo community in Broome has been running the Lurujarri Heritage Trail for over 30 years. In July each year, tourists are welcomed by the Roe family, and embark on an eight-day trek. Swags and tents are piled on the truck, so the walkers only have to carry a day pack. They soon pass the famous Cable Beach where less adventurous tourists are basking in the sun, and continue their walk along the beach admiring the contrast of aquamarine ocean and red pindan cliffs....
LifestyleMiddletown Press

Bandelier boasts bountiful wildflower bloom, thanks to rain

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (AP) — A bountiful wildflower bloom at Bandelier National Monument is drawing some early risers who want to avoid the midday crowds, and the visitors center is responding to accommodate them. Starting Sunday, the visitor center will open a half-hour earlier at 8:30 a.m. Acting Superintendent Dennis...
AnimalsThe Guardian

Country diary 1921: rare sunfish caught off the Welsh coast

The sun-fish seldom comes to Manchester; it inhabits warm seas and shuns northern waters as a rule. In warm summers it is occasionally met with, and has, at least once, been taken off Southport. Hearing that there was one, brought in by a Fleetwood trawler, in the Manchester market, we paid it a visit, and were told that it had been taken off the Welsh coast. The shape of this curious fish is round and deep, though laterally compressed; it suggests a flat fish which swims in the normal position. From the very small mouth of this example to the tip of its tail, if one can call its strangely scalloped end a tail, measured 4 feet 9 inches. Well towards the hinder end it has a high dorsal fin, and a ventral fin of the same size immediately below; from tip to tip of these was 5 feet 4 inches; it scaled, we were told, 4821b.
Maysville, IAKWQC

Maysville Country Garden Walk

MAYSVILLE, Iowa (KWQC) - The hosts for the Maysville Fire Department Country Garden Walk have been announced. The event is being held on August 1st, 2021 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. to benefit the Maysville Fire Department. The tour will be held rain or shine and firefighters will be at each stop to collect donations.
Bellaire, MItraverseticker.com

Blooms & Birds: Wildflower Walk

Go for a relaxing stroll on the trails with GRNA docents Julie Hurd & Phil Jarvi each Tues. to find & identify the beautiful & unique wildflowers.
AnimalsThe Guardian

Young country diary: this barn owl feather is my nature gift for the day

It’s a barn owl feather! It’s my nature gift for the day. It’s a small flight feather, in perfect condition. Can you hear anything? When you flap it? That’s how you tell if it’s a barn owl’s feather, ’cause they’re silent in flight. Such an incredible find! People used to be scared of barn owls because they fly completely silently, and have such a piercing screech. But I think they bring good luck; they’re so beautiful and their hearing is incredible.
PetsThe Guardian

Country diary 1946: vagabond Herdwicks last to be clipped

CUMBERLAND: After the dalesman’s wife had given us our afternoon tea ration – a slice of bread, a scone, and a piece of cake – we looked over a promising meadow hay crop, standing eighteen inches high, a bumper potato crop, and oats that look not at all grand and are in danger of being a failure.

Comments / 0

Community Policy