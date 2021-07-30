Cancel
Former Oregon track and field stars compete at Tokyo Olympics

KGW
KGW
The track and field competition at the Tokyo Olympics started Thursday, July 29, and fans can watch former University of Oregon athletes represent Team USA .

Former Oregon Duck Raevyn Rogers made her first Olympic appearance, competing in the first round of the women's 800-meter Thursday evening. She had the best time in her heat at 2 minutes, 1.42 seconds.

She's scheduled to run in the semifinals for the event on Saturday, July 31, at 5:10 a.m. Pacific Time.

Rogers won the most prestigious college track and field award, the Bowerman Award, and she's a six-time NCAA champion and a 10-time All-American. She finished second at the U.S. Track and Field Trials in June.

Oregon alum and two-time Olympian Jenna Prandini competed in the first round of the 100-meter Thursday night, finishing third in her heat with a time of 11.11 seconds.

She'd scheduled to compete in the semifinals on Saturday, July 31, at 3:15 a.m. Pacific Time.

Prandini finished fourth in the event at the Olympic trials in June, but later secured a spot after Sha'carri Richardson was suspended for testing positive for marijuana . She will also compete in the 4x100-meter relay and the 200-meter.

Prandini won a bronze medal in the 4x100-meter relay at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

