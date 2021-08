In 2017, Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo officials were scrambling to find a replacement for the band Old Dominion. The band had to drop out of their scheduled performance due to a death in a band member's family. Opportunity knocked, and Cody Johnson walked through the door. COJO has now performed to record-setting crowds at RodeoHouston three times, and his fourth performance is going to be something special in 2022.