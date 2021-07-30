USA Olympic Boxing Team Sputters After a Strong Start

Team USA swimmer Michael Andrew, who gained notoriety when he said he hadn’t been vaccinated against Covid-19, was seen not wearing a mask following his performance in one of the finals on Friday.Mr Andrew, 22, was mask-free when he paused in the mixed zone to speak with the media. Reporters and other workers are required to wear face masks in the Tokyo Aquatics Centre and most swimmers wear masks when they’re not in the pool.The Olympic and Paralympic Committee did say that Mr Andrew didn’t break any rules as athletes are allowed to be maskless when speaking to the...