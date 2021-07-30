USA Olympic Boxing Team Sputters After a Strong Start
USA Olympic Boxing Team Sputters After a Strong Start. Boxers from the United States were collectively 6-1 during the first four days of competition at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. The only boxer that failed to advance was women’s featherweight Yarisel Ramirez. A late addition to the U.S. squad and the youngest member of the 10-person team, the 21-year-old Ramirez, born in Cuba and raised in Las Vegas, lost a unanimous decision to Croatia’s Nikolina Cacic.tss.ib.tv
