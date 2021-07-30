Cancel
Nauka Docks, But Bizarre Engine Firings Delay OFT-2 Launch

spacepolicyonline.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRussia’s Nauka module docked at the International Space Station this morning, good news after years of delays and a troubled eight-day post-launch journey. But suddenly its engines began firing for unknown reasons, putting the orbiting outpost into the wrong orientation. Ground controllers had to use engines on two other docked vehicles to right the situation. All is well at the moment, but NASA decided to postpone the launch of Boeing’s OFT-2 mission for several days while the bizarre happenings are investigated.

