Faith Commentary Overcoming Doubt

 5 days ago

Many believe Christians should never acknowledge their doubts. Having occasional doubts is normal since every believer sometimes has questions about their faith. Even strong believers occasionally acknowledge their faith is not as strong as they wish. What is most surprising is how scripture does not whitewash a Christian’s struggle to believe.


Doubting Thomas

Doubting Thomas. Are you familiar with him? He is the main character in John 20: 24-29. Experience Thomas in this reading from the NRSV translation. "But Thomas (who was called the Twin), one of the twelve, was not with them when Jesus came. So the other disciples told him, 'We have seen the Lord.' But he said to them, 'Unless I see the mark of the nails in his hands, and put my finger in the mark of the nails and my hand in his side, I will not believe.' A week later his disciples were again in the house, and Thomas was with them. Although the doors were shut, Jesus came and stood among them and said, 'Peace be with you.' Then he said to Thomas, 'Put your finger here and see my hands. Reach out your hand and put it in my side. Do not doubt but believe.' Thomas answered him, 'My Lord and my God!' Jesus said to him, 'Have you believed because you have seen me? Blessed are those who have not seen and yet have come to believe.'"
ReligionHaxtun-Fleming Herald

Fearless Faith

What disservice we place at the feet of others when we lament the passage of time and its dilatory effects on us. Our lack of understanding allows ageism — the disparate treatment or prejudice against people of particular age groups — to flourish. It’s not all ill-intended, but it can become habit-forming without us thinking about it much. Sometimes it manifests itself through our speech and at other times through our actions.
ReligionMessenger

Light will always overcome darkness

The very first thing any being said in the Bible is, “Let there be light.” This is the first word that is necessary when sorting out the chaos that is the universe. That scale is still beyond us. The light began the process of separating and sorting that makes the rest of creation possible.
Thousand Oaks Acorn

Family, faith helped singer overcome loss of her dad

After a year of COVID-19 restrictions, Sofia Lewis stepped out of the shadows and into the spotlight. When the teen opened her mouth, a voice outsize for her small frame sang in perfect pitch. “’Cause I carried on like the wayward son and now through and through, I’ve come undone,”...
Thrive Global

Overcoming Obstacles to Find Truth

Recently I’ve had the pleasure of speaking with some of our country’s leading historians and philosophers, and have been enlightened through their conception of morality, truth, and cognitive-emotional processes. They have detailed for me the societal and cognitive obstacles to interpreting the truth — and what we can do to establish common understanding.

