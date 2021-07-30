Blue Jays Rout Red Sox In Series Finale Thursday

The Red Sox offense was in a rut coming out of the break, limping their way through a rough series in the Bronx. They’ve, uh, broken out of it. After blasting six homers on Monday, they came back here today to hit five more, making it 11 across the two games they played in Buffalo. That was enough to grab another win, with Garrett Richards mostly pitching well before ruining his line in the sixth. Still, while things got away from him at the end the stuff looked crisp, with the slider in particularly impressing.