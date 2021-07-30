Cancel
MLB

Blue Jays Rout Red Sox In Series Finale Thursday

By Ian Steele
ABC6.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a three-run homer all the way out of Fenway Park, Hyun Jin Ryu held Boston to two hits over six innings and the Toronto Blue Jays routed the Red Sox 13-1. Teoscar Hernández hit a two-run double for the Blue Jays, who tagged the Red Sox for 16 hits and scored in six of the first seven innings while building a 12-0 lead. Every Toronto starter had at least one hit and drove in at least one run as the Blue Jays went 9-for-20 with runners in scoring position. Cavan Biggio was the only Toronto starter not to score a run.

