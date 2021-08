On the heels of "an explosive Washington, D.C., study that showed police had failed to record as much as 30 percent of 911 calls about drivers striking pedestrians, bicyclists, and other road users, with crashes going unreported most often in Black and brown neighborhoods," reports Kea Wilson. Advocates in Washington, D.C., for example, "say that as much as 40 percent of crashes in mostly Black areas may go uncounted — so District leaders may not even know where its most dangerous corridors are, much less have the specific data they need to fix them."