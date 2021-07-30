With the 45th pick in the draft the Boston Celtics select Juhann Begarin

NBA Draft night is here and the Celtics will have to wait a long time before making their first selection of the night with the No. 45 overall pick. The team already traded away their first-round selection last month as part of the deal that brought Al Horford and Moses Brown to Boston in exchange for Kemba Walker. Even though the Celtics do not have a first-round pick for the first time since 2009, it could be a very eventful night for the team on a variety of fronts. Let’s break down what to watch for and what could impact Brad Stevens’ plans from a league-wide perspective.