With the 45th pick in the draft the Boston Celtics select Juhann Begarin

celticslife.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the 45th pick in the draft the Boston Celtics select Juhann Begarin. Fans seemed to want Cooper or Boston, but Brad Stevens went with the French draft-and-stash for his first draft selection ever. Just used Google Translate and little known fact, but Juhann Begarin is French for Nikola Jokic, so don't worry guys. Now give me a second to go find some youtube vids of this mysterious Frenchman for your midnight viewing pleasure.

