NBA Draft 2021: Detroit Pistons select Isaiah Livers of Michigan

By Sam Hellman
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the No. 42 overall pick in the second round of the 2021 NBA Draft, the Detroit Pistons selected forward Isaiah Livers out of Michigan. Livers is a former Michigan basketball team captain and all-conference selection with more than 100 career-wins on the court during his time with the Wolverines.

