Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

JT Thor drafted by the Charlotte Hornets

By JD McCarthy
USA Today
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJT Thor is headed to Charlotte. The former Auburn forward was selected by the Charlotte Hornets with the 37th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. In his only year with the Tigers, Thor averaged 9.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks per game. He is one of the youngest players in the draft, not turning 19 until next month, and has the length NBA teams covet.

auburnwire.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kai Jones
Person
James Bouknight
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#The Charlotte Hornets#Nba Draft#Tigers#Auburn News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

3 ideal free agent destinations for DeMarcus Cousins

While DeMarcus Cousins’ NBA career has been a case study, he’s still a productive player who can make a difference on a playoff team. This past season he found success with the Los Angeles Clippers after a midseason departure from the Houston Rockets. In the 16 regular-season games he appeared...
NBAchatsports.com

The Charlotte Hornets have shown interest in Myles Turner, according to Shams Charania

Myles Turner is someone who has been on Charlotte Hornets fans' radars for a long time. Well, the probability of a trade this offseason just got a lot more real. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported (paid subscription required) that both the New Orleans Pelicans and Charlotte Hornets have shown interest in Turner. If the report is coming from Charania, it’s almost certain that it’s true.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Charlotte Hornets: 5 household free agent targets to pair with LaMelo Ball

The Charlotte Hornets appear to have a generational talent on their hands in LaMelo Ball after a sensational rookie year. The No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft had a historic rookie season that captivated the outside world and brought the spotlight back to Charlotte for the first time in a long time. Despite suffering a wrist injury that knocked him out of the lineup for a significant portion of the season, the 19-year-old took home the NBA’s prestigious Rookie of the Year honors for his stellar efforts.
NBAchatsports.com

LiAngelo Ball to play for Charlotte Hornets in Summer League

LiAngelo Ball, Charlotte Hornets, LaMelo Ball, Lonzo Ball, NBL (Australia) Rookie of the Year, Anthony Edwards, P. J. Washington, Oklahoma City Blue, Miles Bridges, Sports Illustrated. LaMelo Ball is about to get paid as a coveted free agent. LaMelo Ball is the Rookie of the Year and showed All-Star potential...
NBAcarolinablitz.com

Twitter Reacts to Hornets’ Draft Night

If the reactions on twitter are any indication of how the Hornets are doing in tonight’s draft, Kupchak and company are knocking it out of the park. Here are some fan reactions to Charlotte’s two first round selections:
NBAPosted by
All Hornets

Buzz Peterson Q&A: Charlotte Hornets assistant GM on evaluating talent leading into this year's draft, how Michael Jordan trusts his personnel department, how they scouted LaMelo and more

As things slowly return to normal in the NBA and the difficulties that arose over the past year ease into the rearview mirror, Buzz Peterson is as grateful as anyone. "Eighty-two games and playoffs, practices, that’s what I want," the Charlotte Hornets assistant GM said. "It’s just so good to be back over at the arena."
NBAchatsports.com

The Charlotte Hornets have shown interest in trading the 11th overall pick

According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, the Charlotte Hornets have expressed interest in moving the 11th pick in the draft. Fischer has written about multiple NBA rumors in the past few weeks. He dropped the bomb that Bradley Beal could request a trade soon, as well as reporting on the trade market for some of the league’s most available players.
NBAchatsports.com

Hornets NBA Draft eve mock draft roundup

We are just one day away from the 2021 NBA Draft, and the mock draft are getting published at a furious rate. I figured we could take one more look at who the people that are paid to be experts expect the Hornets to come away when the dust settles.
NBAAt The Hive

Hornets select JT Thor with the 37th overall pick

The Charlotte Hornets have been making moves all night. Even having this pick is the result of the first one, where they took Miles Plumlee off the hands of the Pistons in exchange for a 20 spot jump up the draft order. With the 37th pick in the draft, the...
NBASportsGrid

Malik Monk Non-Tendered by Hornets

Marc Stein reports the Charlotte Hornets have not tendered a qualifying offer to Malik Monk, making him an unrestricted free agent. https://twitter.com/TheSteinLine/status/1421940369663561730. Playing his four-year career with the Hornets, Monk has appeared in 233 games, averaging 18 minutes, nine points, two rebounds and two assists per game. Last season, he...
NBABleacher Report

JT Thor's Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Hornets Roster

The Charlotte Hornets turned to the frontcourt Thursday after Auburn forward JT Thor with the No. 37 overall pick of the 2021 NBA draft. Charlotte reportedly acquired the selection earlier in the evening when it sent the No. 57 selection in this year's NBA draft to the Detroit Pistons for No. 37 overall and center Mason Plumlee, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Charlotte Hornets Free Agency: Graham, Zeller Depart

When it comes to NBA Free Agency, things move quickly. For the Charlotte Hornets, there were some very fast-moving parts, and swift changes already. And it resulted in a restricted free-agent target and their longest-tenured player moving on to different places. One day after the Hornets made Devonte’ Graham a...
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Kawhi Leonard Will Be Playing For This NBA Team Next Year

Colin Cowherd: “According to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, Pat Riley of the Heat and Mark Cuban of the Mavericks are going to make a hard push for Kawhi Leonard. Kawhi Leonard is going to be a free agent… Miami and Dallas have no state tax, LA has got 13%. That IS something with Kawhi and here’s why. Kawhi makes $34 million a year, if he stays with the Clippers the next the years instead of Dallas or Miami, he’d lose $13.5 million. If he stayed for four he would $18 million. Why does that matter so much for Kawhi? Because unlike Steph or LeBron, California doesn’t matter for those guys, they have big shoe deals and big social media deals, and Kawhi doesn’t. He’s not a big personality, he doesn’t make anything on social media, and he doesn’t drive shoe sales. A lot of pro athletes come to California and they’ve already made their money, or they can drive shoe deals, or their social media deals, Kawhi NEEDS that NBA money. Secondly, he is super frugal. LEGENDARILY frugal. True story: when he signed a deal with the Spurs and made $94 million, he was driving a 20-year-old SUV. When asked about it he said ‘it runs, and it’s paid off.’ He then had a deal with Wingstop and they gave him coupons. According to an article in Sports Illustrated he ‘panicked’ when he lost his coupons for free chicken wings. For athletes like Steph and LeBron, California is where they need to be. The taxes don’t matter as much to LeBron because he’s not going to get these opportunities and these cozy deals, and this television network without it being in his backyard… I think Dallas fits way better than Miami. Luka is a way better player than Jimmy Butler and I like Jimmy Butler. If he goes to Dallas he no longer has to guard Luka, who is the biggest nightmare for any great defender. Luka, Kawhi, Porzingis, and Hardaway is a championship team... He can hide in Dallas, which is a football town, and I think Kawhi would love that. He would love not having to deal with the pressure of being a 'one' because he will have Luka to take the pressure off him.” (Full Video Above)
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Perfect USA Team That Would Beat Anyone By Minimum 20 Points

Before the United States lost to France 83-76 on Sunday, the men’s team had not lost an Olympic match since 2004, where the team finished with a bronze medal. Will history repeat itself? That is unknown at the time being, but what we do know is that this USA team is not the best product that could have been put on display.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Miami Heat Can Create The Real Superteam With Brandon Ingram, Kyle Lowry And Kevin Love

The Miami Heat are a team that went to the Finals during the 2019-20 season, with Jimmy Butler as the star that led them there. It is clear that they have good pieces on the roster, but it seems as though they are a step away from true contention. This year's playoffs showed that, as they were unceremoniously swept by the Milwaukee Bucks, who are now in the NBA Finals.

Comments / 0

Community Policy