WATCH: Highlights from the Bears' second training camp practice

By Alyssa Barbieri
USA Today
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time since 2019, fans were allowed at Chicago Bears training camp, where a limited number gathered for the team’s second practice of the summer. Following a limited, scripted practice to open training camp on Wednesday, Chicago kicked things up a notch — without pads, that is. As per usual, the defense outshined the offense during practice. But Andy Dalton continued to excel with his deep ball, despite missing a wide-open Darnell Mooney on one play.

