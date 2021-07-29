WATCH: Highlights from the Bears' second training camp practice
For the first time since 2019, fans were allowed at Chicago Bears training camp, where a limited number gathered for the team’s second practice of the summer. Following a limited, scripted practice to open training camp on Wednesday, Chicago kicked things up a notch — without pads, that is. As per usual, the defense outshined the offense during practice. But Andy Dalton continued to excel with his deep ball, despite missing a wide-open Darnell Mooney on one play.bearswire.usatoday.com
