Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Usefulness of Hydrastis for the prevention of encrustation of long-term indwelling catheters in persons with neurogenic bladder dysfunction: a case series

By Jürgen Pannek ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-9910-1295
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Virtually every person with a spinal cord injury (SCI) suffers from a neurogenic lower urinary tract dysfunction (NLUTD). In the long term, about 15% of persons with SCI depend on indwelling (suprapubic or transurethral) catheters for bladder management. About 50% of these patients suffer from catheter encrustation and blockage, which may become a vital threat for persons with SCI, as it can lead to septicemia or autonomic dysreflexia. Until today, no prophylaxis of catheter encrustations with an evidence-based proof of efficacy exists.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ser#Nlutd#Sci#Tetraplegia#Neuro Urology#Eur Urol#Cas#Nomura S#Feneley Rc#Praktische Materia Medica#Sabbuba Na#Hoopes Jm#Muncie Hl#Jama#Wattal C#Wertheim Hfl#Sumpradit N#Hultgren S#Henderson Jp#Iivo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
Switzerland
News Break
Google
Related
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Experimental long-term diabetes mellitus alters the transcriptome and biomechanical properties of the rat urinary bladder

Diabetes mellitus (DM) is the leading cause of chronic kidney disease and diabetic nephropathy is widely studied. In contrast, the pathobiology of diabetic urinary bladder disease is less understood despite dysfunctional voiding being common in DM. We hypothesised that diabetic cystopathy has a characteristic molecular signature. We therefore studied bladders of hyperglycaemic and polyuric rats with streptozotocin (STZ)-induced DM. Sixteen weeks after induction of DM, as assessed by RNA arrays, wide-ranging changes of gene expression occurred in DM bladders over and above those induced in bladders of non-hyperglycaemic rats with sucrose-induced polyuria. The altered transcripts included those coding for extracellular matrix regulators and neural molecules. Changes in key genes deregulated in DM rat bladders were also detected in db/db mouse bladders. In DM rat bladders there was reduced birefringent collagen between detrusor muscle bundles, and atomic force microscopy showed a significant reduction in tissue stiffness; neither change was found in bladders of sucrose-treated rats. Thus, altered extracellular matrix with reduced tissue rigidity may contribute to voiding dysfunction in people with long-term DM. These results serve as an informative stepping stone towards understanding the complex pathobiology of diabetic cystopathy.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Factors impacting bowel symptoms in a contemporary spinal cord injury cohort: results from the Neurogenic Bladder Research Group Registry

To identify variables associated with severe bowel symptoms in spinal cord injured people. Adult spinal cord injured (SCI) people were recruited for an online registry and 1373 were included for analysis. Univariate analysis and logistic regression was used to evaluate associations between severity of bowel symptoms and variables. Bowel symptoms were assessed by the Neurogenic Bowel Dysfunction (NBD) score and patients scoring ≥14 were categorized as having severe bowel symptoms. Autonomic dysreflexia (AD) severity was measured using a six item questionnaire and reported as total AD score (0–24). Bladder management was categorized as: voiding, clean intermittent catheterization (CIC), surgery (augmentation/diversion) or indwelling catheter.
CancerNature.com

Wild-type IDH2 protects nuclear DNA from oxidative damage and is a potential therapeutic target in colorectal cancer

Although the role of isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) mutation in promoting cancer development has been well-characterized, the impact of wild-type IDH on cancer cells remains unclear. Here we show that the wild-type isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 (IDH2) is highly expressed in colorectal cancer (CRC) cells, and plays an unexpected role in protecting the cancer cells from oxidative damage. Genetic abrogation of IDH2 in CRC cells leads to reactive oxygen species (ROS)-mediated DNA damage and an accumulation of 8-oxoguanine with DNA strand breaks, which activates DNA damage response (DDR) with elevated γH2AX and phosphorylation of ataxia telangiectasia-mutated (ATM) protein, leading to a partial cell cycle arrest and eventually cell senescence. Mechanistically, the suppression of IDH2 results in a reduction of the tricarboxylic acid (TCA) cycle activity due to a decrease in the conversion of isocitrate to α-ketoglutarate (α-KG) with a concurrent decrease in NADPH production, leading to ROS accumulation and oxidative DNA damage. Importantly, abrogation of IDH2 inhibits CRC cell growth in vitro and in vivo, and renders CRC cells more vulnerable to DNA-damaging drugs. Screening of an FDA-approved drug library has identified oxaliplatin as a compound highly effective against CRC cells when IDH2 was suppressed. Our study has uncovered an important role of the wild-type IDH2 in protecting DNA from oxidative damage, and provides a novel biochemical basis for developing metabolic intervention strategy for cancer treatment.
ScienceNature.com

Malignant cerebral infarction after ChAdOx1 nCov-19 vaccination: a catastrophic variant of vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia

Vaccine-induced thrombotic thrombocytopenia with cerebral venous thrombosis is a syndrome recently described in young adults within two weeks from the first dose of the ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccine. Here we report two cases of malignant middle cerebral artery (MCA) infarct and thrombocytopenia 9-10 days following ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccination. The two cases arrived in our facility around the same time but from different geographical areas, potentially excluding epidemiological links; meanwhile, no abnormality was found in the respective vaccine batches. Patient 1 was a 57-year-old woman who underwent decompressive craniectomy despite two prior, successful mechanical thrombectomies. Patient 2 was a 55-year-old woman who developed a fatal bilateral malignant MCA infarct. Both patients manifested pulmonary and portal vein thrombosis and high level of antibodies to platelet factor 4-polyanion complexes. None of the patients had ever received heparin in the past before stroke onset. Our observations of rare arterial thrombosis may contribute to assessment of possible adverse effects associated with COVID-19 vaccination.
CancerNature.com

Prognostic significance of the albumin-to-globulin ratio for advanced urothelial carcinoma treated with pembrolizumab: a multicenter retrospective study

Although the albumin-to-globulin ratio (AGR) is a promising biomarker, no study has investigated its prognostic significance for advanced urothelial carcinoma (UC). This study conformed to the REporting recommendations for tumor MARKer prognostic studies (REMARK) criteria. We retrospectively reviewed 176 patients with advanced UC treated with pembrolizumab between 2018 and 2020. We evaluated the associations between pretreatment clinicopathological variables, including the AGR and performance status (PS), with progression-free survival, cancer-specific survival, and overall survival. The Cox proportional hazards model was used for univariate and multivariable analyses. The AGR was dichotomized as < 0.95 and ≥ 0.95 based on receiver operating characteristic curve analysis. After excluding 26 cases with missing data from the total of 176 cases, 109 (73%) patients experienced disease progression, 75 (50%) died from UC, and 6 (4%) died of other causes (median survival = 12 months). Multivariate analyses identified PS ≥ 2 and pretreatment AGR < 0.95 as independent poor prognostic factors for all endpoints. Furthermore, a prognostic risk model incorporating these two variables achieved a relatively high concordance index for all endpoints. This is the first report to evaluate the significance of AGR in advanced UC. Pretreatment AGR < 0.95 may serve as a prognostic marker for advanced UC treated with pembrolizumab.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Machine learning-based prediction of acute kidney injury after nephrectomy in patients with renal cell carcinoma

The precise prediction of acute kidney injury (AKI) after nephrectomy for renal cell carcinoma (RCC) is an important issue because of its relationship with subsequent kidney dysfunction and high mortality. Herein we addressed whether machine learning (ML) algorithms could predict postoperative AKI risk better than conventional logistic regression (LR) models. A total of 4104 RCC patients who had undergone unilateral nephrectomy from January 2003 to December 2017 were reviewed. ML models such as support vector machine, random forest, extreme gradient boosting, and light gradient boosting machine (LightGBM) were developed, and their performance based on the area under the receiver operating characteristic curve, accuracy, and F1 score was compared with that of the LR-based scoring model. Postoperative AKI developed in 1167 patients (28.4%). All the ML models had higher performance index values than the LR-based scoring model. Among them, the LightGBM model had the highest value of 0.810 (0.783–0.837). The decision curve analysis demonstrated a greater net benefit of the ML models than the LR-based scoring model over all the ranges of threshold probabilities. The application of ML algorithms improves the predictability of AKI after nephrectomy for RCC, and these models perform better than conventional LR-based models.
CancerNature.com

Toripalimab or placebo plus chemotherapy as first-line treatment in advanced nasopharyngeal carcinoma: a multicenter randomized phase 3 trial

Gemcitabine-cisplatin (GP) chemotherapy is the standard first-line systemic treatment for recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma (RM-NPC). In this international, double-blind, phase 3 trial (ClinicalTrials.gov identifier: NCT03581786), 289 patients with RM-NPC and no previous chemotherapy for recurrent or metastatic disease were randomized (1/1) to receive either toripalimab, a monoclonal antibody against human programmed death-1 (PD-1), or placebo in combination with GP every 3 weeks for up to six cycles, followed by monotherapy with toripalimab or placebo. The primary endpoint was progression-free survival (PFS) as assessed by a blinded independent review committee according to RECIST v.1.1. At the prespecified interim PFS analysis, a significant improvement in PFS was detected in the toripalimab arm compared to the placebo arm: median PFS of 11.7 versus 8.0 months, hazard ratio (HR) = 0.52 (95% confidence interval (CI): 0.36–0.74), P = 0.0003. An improvement in PFS was observed across key subgroups, including PD-L1 expression. As of 18 February 2021, a 40% reduction in risk of death was observed in the toripalimab arm compared to the placebo arm (HR = 0.603 (95% CI: 0.364–0.997)). The incidence of grade ≥3 adverse events (AEs) (89.0 versus 89.5%), AEs leading to discontinuation of toripalimab/placebo (7.5 versus 4.9%) and fatal AEs (2.7 versus 2.8%) was similar between the two arms; however, immune-related AEs (39.7 versus 18.9%) and grade ≥3 infusion reactions (7.5 versus 0.7%) were more frequent in the toripalimab arm. In conclusion, the addition of toripalimab to GP chemotherapy as a first-line treatment for patients with RM-NPC provided superior PFS compared to GP alone, and with a manageable safety profile.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Comparison of corneal irregular astigmatism by the type of corneal regular astigmatism

We investigated the relation between corneal regular and irregular astigmatism in normal human eyes. In 951 eyes of 951 patients, corneal irregular astigmatism, such as asymmetry and higher-order irregularity components, was calculated using the Fourier harmonic analysis of corneal topography data within the central 3-mm zone of the anterior corneal surface. The eyes were classified by the type of corneal regular astigmatism into four groups; minimum (< 0.75 diopters), with-the-rule (WTR), against-the-rule (ATR), and oblique astigmatism. The mean age was significantly different among the four groups (P < 0.001); patients with WTR astigmatism were the youngest, followed by those with minimum, oblique, and ATR astigmatism. Significant inter-group differences were found among the four groups in asymmetry (P = 0.005) and higher-order irregularity components (P < 0.001); the largest was in eyes with oblique astigmatism, followed by ATR, WTR, and minimum astigmatism. The stepwise multiple regression analysis revealed that corneal regular astigmatism pattern significantly influenced the amount of corneal irregular astigmatism after controlling for confounding factors (P < 0.001). Corneal irregular astigmatism, such as asymmetry and higher order irregularity components, was the largest in eyes with oblique astigmatism, followed by those with ATR, WTR, and minimum astigmatism, even after adjustment for age of subjects.
ScienceNature.com

Validation of the mean systemic filling pressure assessment with preserved arterial blood flow by comparing two methods of calculation

We developed a method for measuring in vivo venular volumes and the mean systemic filling pressure in the limbs using near-infrared spectroscopy (NIRS). We aimed to validate the NIRS methodology by comparing two independent methods of calculation based on different physiological approaches. Pressure–volumes (P–V) curves were recorded following graded venous occlusion on the forearm. Values from a P–V curves analysis model (method 1) were compared with data derived from a resistor-capacitance calculation model (method 2) based on arterial pressure and venous compliance. We tested these methods on 10 healthy participants at rest and during exercise and on 6 severely ill patients. Results from method 1 were comparable with those calculated by method 2. Venular volumes calculated using method 1 correlated linearly with those calculated using method 2 both in participants (R2 = 0.98) and in patients (R2 = 0.94). A good agreement between methods was shown with few values out of the range of ± 1.96 standard deviation. Our findings added mathematical consistency for the NIRS methodology validation in the venular P–V assessment with no flow interruption. Further research will be required to confirm the relevance of the methodology in the clinical setting.
ScienceNature.com

Acetylation turns leucine into a drug by membrane transporter switching

Small changes to molecules can have profound effects on their pharmacological activity as exemplified by the addition of the two-carbon acetyl group to make drugs more effective by enhancing their pharmacokinetic or pharmacodynamic properties. N-acetyl-d,l-leucine is approved in France for vertigo and its l-enantiomer is being developed as a drug for rare and common neurological disorders. However, the precise mechanistic details of how acetylation converts leucine into a drug are unknown. Here we show that acetylation of leucine switches its uptake into cells from the l-type amino acid transporter (LAT1) used by leucine to organic anion transporters (OAT1 and OAT3) and the monocarboxylate transporter type 1 (MCT1). Both the kinetics of MCT1 (lower affinity compared to LAT1) and the ubiquitous tissue expression of MCT1 make it well suited for uptake and distribution of N-acetyl-l-leucine. MCT1-mediated uptake of a N-acetyl-l-leucine as a prodrug of leucine bypasses LAT1, the rate-limiting step in activation of leucine-mediated signalling and metabolic process inside cells such as mTOR. Converting an amino acid into an anion through acetylation reveals a way for the rational design of drugs to target anion transporters.
ScienceNature.com

Microbes exploit death-induced nutrient release by gut epithelial cells

Regulated cell death is an integral part of life, and has broad effects on organism development and homeostasis1. Malfunctions within the regulated cell death process, including the clearance of dying cells, can manifest in diverse pathologies throughout various tissues including the gastrointestinal tract2. A long appreciated, yet elusively defined relationship exists between cell death and gastrointestinal pathologies with an underlying microbial component3,4,5,6, but the direct effect of dying mammalian cells on bacterial growth is unclear. Here we advance a concept that several Enterobacteriaceae, including patient-derived clinical isolates, have an efficient growth strategy to exploit soluble factors that are released from dying gut epithelial cells. Mammalian nutrients released after caspase-3/7-dependent apoptosis boosts the growth of multiple Enterobacteriaceae and is observed using primary mouse colonic tissue, mouse and human cell lines, several apoptotic triggers, and in conventional as well as germ-free mice in vivo. The mammalian cell death nutrients induce a core transcriptional response in pathogenic Salmonella, and we identify the pyruvate formate-lyase-encoding pflB gene as a key driver of bacterial colonization in three contexts: a foodborne infection model, a TNF- and A20-dependent cell death model, and a chemotherapy-induced mucositis model. These findings introduce a new layer to the complex host–pathogen interaction, in which death-induced nutrient release acts as a source of fuel for intestinal bacteria, with implications for gut inflammation and cytotoxic chemotherapy treatment.
ScienceNature.com

Cerebrospinal fluid proteomics targeted for central nervous system processes in bipolar disorder

The etiopathology of bipolar disorder is largely unknown. We collected cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) samples from two independent case-control cohorts (total n = 351) to identify proteins associated with bipolar disorder. A panel of 92 proteins targeted towards central nervous system processes identified two proteins that replicated across the cohorts: the CSF concentrations of testican-1 were lower, and the CSF concentrations of C-type lectin domain family 1 member B (CLEC1B) were higher, in cases than controls. In a restricted subgroup analysis, we compared only bipolar type 1 with controls and identified two additional proteins that replicated in both cohorts: draxin and tumor necrosis factor receptor superfamily member 21 (TNFRSF21), both lower in cases than controls. This analysis additionally revealed several proteins significantly associated with bipolar type 1 in one cohort, falling just short of replicated statistical significance in the other (tenascin-R, disintegrin and metalloproteinase domain-containing protein 23, cell adhesion molecule 3, RGM domain family member B, plexin-B1, and brorin). Next, we conducted genome-wide association analyses of the case-control-associated proteins. In these analyses, we found associations with the voltage-gated calcium channel subunit CACNG4, and the lipid-droplet-associated gene PLIN5 with CSF concentrations of TNFRSF21 and CLEC1B, respectively. The reported proteins are involved in neuronal cell-cell and cell-matrix interactions, particularly in the developing brain, and in pathways of importance for lithium’s mechanism of action. In summary, we report four novel CSF protein associations with bipolar disorder that replicated in two independent case-control cohorts, shedding new light on the central nervous system processes implicated in bipolar disorder.
ScienceNature.com

Effects of Lactococcus lactis subsp. cremoris YRC3780 daily intake on the HPA axis response to acute psychological stress in healthy Japanese men

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2021)Cite this article. Lactococcus lactis subsp. cremoris (YRC3780), which is isolated from kefir, has been associated with anti-allergic effects in humans. However, it remains unknown whether daily intake of YRC3780 attenuates the response to psychological stress in humans in parallel with changes to the gut microbiome. We examined the fundamental role of YRC3780 in the gut microbiome, stress response, sleep, and mental health in humans.
ScienceNature.com

PRKAR2A deficiency protects mice from experimental colitis by increasing IFN-stimulated gene expression and modulating the intestinal microbiota

Protein kinase A (PKA) plays an important role in regulating inflammation via its catalytic subunits. Recently, PKA regulatory subunits have been reported to directly modulate some signaling pathways and alleviate inflammation. However, the role of PKA regulatory subunits in colonic inflammation remains unclear. Therefore, we conducted this study to investigate the role of the PKA regulatory subunit PRKAR2A in colitis. We observed that PRKAR2A deficiency protected mice from dextran sulfate sodium (DSS)-induced experimental colitis. Our experiments revealed that the intestinal epithelial cell-specific deletion of Prkar2a contributed to this protection. Mechanistically, the loss of PRKAR2A in Prkar2a−/− mice resulted in an increased IFN-stimulated gene (ISG) expression and altered gut microbiota. Inhibition of ISGs partially reversed the protective effects against DSS-induced colitis in Prkar2a−/− mice. Antibiotic treatment and cross-fostering experiments demonstrated that the protection against DSS-induced colitis in Prkar2a−/− mice was largely dependent on the gut microflora. Altogether, our work demonstrates a previously unidentified function of PRKAR2A in promoting DSS-induced colitis.
ScienceNature.com

GATA3 maintains the quiescent state of cochlear supporting cells by regulating p27

Haplo-insufficiency of the GATA3 gene causes hypoparathyroidism, sensorineural hearing loss, and renal disease (HDR) syndrome. Previous studies have shown that Gata3 is required for the development of the prosensory domain and spiral ganglion neurons (SGNs) of the mouse cochlea during embryogenesis. However, its role in supporting cells (SCs) after cell fate specification is largely unknown. In this study, we used tamoxifen-inducible Sox2CreERT2 mice to delete Gata3 in SCs of the neonatal mouse cochlea and showed that loss of Gata3 resulted in the proliferation of SCs, including the inner pillar cells (IPCs), inner border cells (IBCs), and lateral greater epithelium ridge (GER). In addition, loss of Gata3 resulted in the down-regulation of p27kip1, a cell cycle inhibitor, in the SCs of Gata3-CKO neonatal cochleae. Chromatin immunoprecipitation analysis revealed that GATA3 directly binds to p27kip1 promoter and could maintain the quiescent state of cochlear SCs by regulating p27kip1 expression. Furthermore, RNA-seq analysis revealed that loss of Gata3 function resulted in the change in the expression of genes essential for the development and function of cochlear SCs, including Tectb, Cyp26b1, Slitrk6, Ano1, and Aqp4.
Medical Sciencestudyfinds.org

COVID-19 cure already discovered? Ivermectin ‘can end this pandemic’

WASHINGTON — A COVID-19 treatment capable of ending the pandemic once and for all may already be available for use. A team of researchers, including three U.S. government senior scientists, are calling for governments around the world to start treating coronavirus patients with ivermectin. Their findings reveal the drug not only prevents people from contracting COVID, but also defeats the virus and saves lives.
Medical & Biotechgentside.co.uk

There is a worrying new side effect for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines

The world has now handily passed the one billion mark of COVID vaccine injection, with over 33 million in the United Kingdom alone, of which 13 million having received all doses. Some impressive numbers, following a rocky start. But hidden in this beautiful picture are growing stormclouds: several side effects have been identified, and more are being discovered regularly.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

The One Sure Sign You Have COVID Now

The Delta variant of the coronavirus has mutated to become more contagious—as easy to catch as chickenpox, experts now say. At the same time, the most common symptoms of COVID seem to be changing, and a new symptom is most frequently reported. Read on to find out more, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.

Comments / 0

Community Policy