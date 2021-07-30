Omeish alienates LGBTQIA+ student group

Fairfax County School Board At-Large Member Abrar Omeish is at it again, stoking the flames of division by alienating another group. In May, Omeish alienated the Jewish community with her social media posts. She subsequently had an award revoked by the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington. In June the Zionist Organization of American released a statement when parents contacted them after Fairfax County Public Schools failed to rebuke and punish her for using her school board position for personal and partisan gain, in violation of the FCPS Code of Conduct.