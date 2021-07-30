Rhule happy with Panthers' early progress in training camp

CAROLINA PANTHERS (5-11) CAMP SITE: Spartanburg, South Carolina. LAST YEAR: The Panthers struggled under journeyman QB Teddy Bridgewater, repeatedly losing tight games late in fourth quarter prompting an offseason trade for Sam Darnold. Carolina’s 2019 All-Pro RB Christian McCaffrey missed 13 games due to three separate injuries, limiting Carolina’s offensive potential. The team struggled at times with chemistry problems under first-year head coach Matt Rhule due to limited offseason practices because of the coronavirus pandemic. Although Carolina’s defense was young, DE Brian Burns and S Jeremy Chinn emerged as promising young stars.
