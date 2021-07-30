Immokalee Foundation receives $500,000 Grant from Collier County
Collier County Commissioners recently approved a Workforce Development Grant of $500,000 for The Immokalee Foundation’s Career Pathways Learning Lab. The Learning Lab is an 18-home subdivision in Immokalee that serves as a hands-on professional career experience for students participating in the foundation’s Business Management & Entrepreneurship and Engineering & Construction Management pathways.www.coastalbreezenews.com
Comments / 0