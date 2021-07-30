Cancel
Newburyport, MA

Visiting catamaran and crew show what's possible

By Richard K. Lodge Staff Writer
The Eagle-Tribune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEWBURYPORT – Sailor Deborah Mellen smiles when she relates The Impossible Dream’s first place finish in a sailboat race from St. Petersburg, Florida, to Isla Mujeres, Mexico. Then she grimaces. Neither she nor crew member David McCauley could ascend the stage to accept the award. Like countless sidewalks, restaurants, shops, buildings and other places they encounter, the stage had no ramp for their wheelchairs. But all was not lost. It was a learning experience for race organizers who acknowledged, "We have a lot to learn and a lot of work to do."

