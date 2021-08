As Rob Oppenheim continues his 20th year as a professional golfer and sixth as a PGA Tour player, the moment of truth has once again arrived for the Andover-raised gentleman. Financially, it's been gratifying fun for his young family, which includes wife Lacey and children -- Zoey (8) and James (5). Over the last two years (PGA Tour golfers got an extra year due to COVID-19) he has earned $434,348 and $3.1 million over his career, which includes six years playing at the precipice of his sport.