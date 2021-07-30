Cancel
Staying home: Chicago Bulls select former Illini star Ayo Dosunmu 38th overall in 2021 NBA Draft

By James Boyd
Journal Gazette and Times Courier
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAyo Dosunmu is staying home. The former Illinois star was selected 38th overall in the 2021 NBA Draft on Thursday night by the Chicago Bulls, officially beginning his professional career. Dosunmu, a Chicago native, held a draft party in his hometown to celebrate his latest milestone. Those in attendance erupted with joy when Dosunmu, who was projected as a late first-round pick by several sports media outlets, finally heard his name called in the second round by NBA deputy commissioner Mark Tatum.

