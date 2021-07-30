Staying home: Chicago Bulls select former Illini star Ayo Dosunmu 38th overall in 2021 NBA Draft

The Big Ten had just one player picked in the first round of Thursday night’s NBA Draft (Michigan’s Franz Wagner), but several more came off the board in the second round. Iowa’s Luka Garza is the headliner, as the reigning National Player of the Year went to the Detroit Pistons at No. 52 overall. The Pistons were one of the worst teams in the league last season and should have available playing time for Garza this year.