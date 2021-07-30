Cancel
Lee County, FL

Gulfshore Business Daily: July 30

gulfshorebusiness.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALLEGIANT AIR TO RESUME CONSTRUCTION OF SUNSEEKER RESORT IN CHARLOTTE HARBOR. Allegiant Air has plans to resume work toward completion of Sunseeker Resort in Charlotte Harbor, the airline confirmed Wednesday. Allegiant says it will announce a start date and an opening date on Tuesday, when it also will discuss renovation and opening of the golf course. Construction for Sunseeker Resort stopped May 12, 2020, because of the pandemic. Allegiant decided to stop putting capital into the project for at least 18 months to focus its efforts solely on the airline, WINK News reports.

