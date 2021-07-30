Iowa’s Joe Wieskamp picked by Spurs, Luka Garza by Pistons in NBA Draft

After making a surprising selection in the first round, the Spurs went the safer route in the second, grabbing Joe Wieskamp with the 41st overall pick in the draft. Anyone concerned about the NBA readiness of Josh Primo should be happy with the Wieskamp pick. The 21-year-old junior may lack the upside of others but he has a skill that should translate to the pros sooner rather than later: outside shooting. The 6’6 swingman connected on an eye-popping 46 percent of his three-pointers in his final season in college and averaged 41 percent on a total of over 400 attempts from beyond the arc in his three-year career with the Hawkeyes.