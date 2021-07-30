Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Iowa’s Joe Wieskamp picked by Spurs, Luka Garza by Pistons in NBA Draft

By Mike Hlas
thegazette.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoe Wieskamp bet on himself, as they say, and his wager paid off Thursday night. Luka Garza stayed for his senior year at Iowa to enhance his status as a potential NBA player, and that appears to also have worked out. The Iowa teammates are off to The League after...

www.thegazette.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Iowa State
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tre Jones
Person
Luka Garza
Person
Ricky Davis
Person
Isaiah Livers
Person
Cade Cunningham
Person
Doug Mcdermott
Person
Ryan Bowen
Person
Joe Wieskamp
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa Hawkeye#Nba Draft#The League#Nba Draft#Hawkeyes#The San Antonio Spurs#The Detroit Pistons#Ames#Wooden Award#Naismith Trophy#Oklahoma State#The Houston Rockets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
San Antonio Spurs
News Break
NCAA
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
Related
NBAPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Former Detroit Pistons F Blake Griffin lands new deal

According to report from Adrian Wojnarowski, former Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin has landed a new deal. Wojnarowski is reporting that Griffin has agreed to a one year deal to stay with the Brooklyn Nets. Good fit for Blake. Six-time All-Star F Blake Griffin has agreed on a one-year deal...
NBAPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Pistons reportedly waiving two players

According to a report from Shams Charania, the Detroit Pistons have made a pair of roster moves. Charania is reporting that the Pistons are waiving G Cory Joseph and F/G Deividas Sirvydis. The Detroit Pistons are waiving guard Cory Joseph and F/G Deividas Sirvydis, sources tell me and @JLEdwardsIII.
NBAdetroitsportsnation.com

Detroit Pistons sign NCAA 3-point King

The 2021 NBA Draft is a wrap and now teams around the league have begun signing undrafted players who they believe could potentially be developed. According to reports, the Detroit Pistons have signed former Toledo guard Spencer Littleson to their Summer League roster. Littleson, who is from Rochester Hills, MI,...
NBAchatsports.com

Detroit Pistons NBA Draft: Grades for every Pistons’ pick

Cade Cunningham poses for photos (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images) The NBA Draft is mercifully over and the Detroit Pistons have emerged with Cade Cunningham to go with three second round picks. I made some bold predictions for the Pistons’ draft and most of them came true, as the Pistons...
NBAchatsports.com

Detroit Pistons: 3 reasons Luka Garza will be a Summer League legend

Detroit Pistons draft pick Luka Garza (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images) NBA Summer League starts on August 3rd and fans of the Detroit Pistons couldn’t be more excited to see Cade Cunningham, Luka Garza, Isaiah Livers and the rest of the Pistons’ young players show what they can do. The...
NBAPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Pistons rumored to be targeting trio of free agents

According to some rumors floating around, the Detroit Pistons are rumored to be targeting Tim Hardaway Jr., Nerlens Noel, and Kelly Olynyk when free agency begins. Hardaway averaged a career-high 16.6 points per game in 2020-21, Noel averaged 5.1 points, and Olynyk averaged 19 points and 8.4 rebounds last season.
NBADetroit Bad Boys

Projecting Luka Garza’s NBA Game

Meet Luka Garza, the Iowa center the Detroit Pistons snagged in the second round of the NBA Draft. For those of you unfamiliar with college basketball generally or Garza specifically, here is a quick rundown of his collegiate accomplishments. He was last year’s NCAA leader in points, total made field goals, made 2-point field goals, player efficiency rating, offensive wins shares, offensive box plus/minus, and points produced. Garza won AP College Player of the Year, Big Ten Male Athlete of the Year, Big Ten Player of the Year, First Team All-American, the Pete Newell Big Man Award, the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award, the Lute Olsen Award, the Senior CLASS Award, as well as being First-Team All Big Ten. And many of these awards he also won the previous season too!
NBAYardbarker

NBA Rumors: 5 Best Trade Destinations For Pascal Siakam

Pascal Siakam was one of the key players during the 2019 championship run by the Toronto Raptors. He took a step to become a star and is one of the most versatile big men in today's game. This past season, Siakam was effective averaging 21.4 PPG and 7.2 RPG, although he missed 16 games for the Raptors.
NBAwkzo.com

Pistons gear up for NBA Draft with number one pick in-hand

BROOKLYN, NY (WKZO AM/FM) – Draft day is almost here for the Detroit Pistons. The 2021 NBA Draft is Thursday in Brooklyn. The Pistons hold the top overall selection. Detroit has been linked to prospective top overall pick Cade Cunningham since winning the selection.
NBAchatsports.com

NBA Draft: Pistons select Balsa Koprivica with 57th pick

The Detroit Pistons began the night selecting a player on the top of everyone’s mind in Cade Cunningham, and they ended the night selecting a player few knew existed in Balsa Koprivica. And the two happened to be teammates at Montverde Academy. The Serbian big man stands 7-foot-1 with a...
NBAchatsports.com

The Spurs added some much-needed shooting by picking Joe Wieskamp

After making a surprising selection in the first round, the Spurs went the safer route in the second, grabbing Joe Wieskamp with the 41st overall pick in the draft. Anyone concerned about the NBA readiness of Josh Primo should be happy with the Wieskamp pick. The 21-year-old junior may lack the upside of others but he has a skill that should translate to the pros sooner rather than later: outside shooting. The 6’6 swingman connected on an eye-popping 46 percent of his three-pointers in his final season in college and averaged 41 percent on a total of over 400 attempts from beyond the arc in his three-year career with the Hawkeyes.
NBAexpressnews.com

Spurs select former Iowa sharpshooter Joe Wieskamp in second round

SAN ANTONIO - Seeking to shore up their dreadful 3-point shooting, the Spurs selected former Iowa sharpshooter Joe Wieskamp in the second round of the 2021 NBA Draft on Thursday night. The 6-foot-7, 205-pound Wieskamp, the 41st overall pick, shot 46.2 percent from beyond the arc last season on 5.1...

Comments / 0

Community Policy