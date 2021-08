Say no to another barbecue and do these instead. It’s the summer of re-socialization and we can’t wait to spend some in-person quality time with the friends and co-workers that we’ve only spoken to through a screen for the last year. But after a full day of working from home, cross-legged on our couches, the last thing we want to do is go sit at a restaurant, or awkwardly yell to each other over drinks at the bar. That’s why we’ve strategized a few active friend-date ideas to suggest the next time someone wants to “get together after work” this summer that will keep the conversation flowing. Because after a year of being cooped up inside, nothing feels better than having a genuinely good laugh with friends outdoors… and few things loosen you up faster than a little competition.