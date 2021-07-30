Cancel
Financial Reports

New Home: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
Kansas City Star
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New Home Co. (NWHM) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $4.8 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. The Aliso Viejo, California-based company said it had profit of 26 cents per share. The homebuilder posted revenue of $140.5 million in the period. New...

