Do Just One Thing
Ever wonder what's the best thing to do with expired canned food? It happens to even the most organized of us, but expired food can be dangerous if opened, let alone consumed. While it may be greener to open the can and dispose of the expired food product in order to recycle the metal, you risk exposing yourself to dangerous bacteria. If a canned product is more than two months past the expiration date, bacteria and fungus can be growing inside. Opening the can causes those spores to be released into your kitchen air. It's better to toss the entire can, unopened, into the trash.www.arcamax.com
