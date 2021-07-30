Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Workouts

How to Improve Speed in Weightlifting

By Greg Everett
catalystathletics.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA question I get frequently, and one I break a lot of hearts responding to, is how to improve speed in the snatch and clean. My answer is heartbreaking because speed—and by speed I mean the actual speed of muscular contraction and consequent joint motion—is overwhelmingly determined by what your parents genetically bequeathed you. No matter how hard he trains, Richard Simmons will never beat Usaine Bolt in a foot race, and the sooner we all accept that, the sooner we can quit crying and do what we can to actually move faster in the lifts.

catalystathletics.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympic Weightlifting#Race#Exercise
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Fitness
News Break
Workouts
Related
HealthCNN

Vanguard will pay vaccinated workers $1,000

New York (CNN Business) — Vanguard, one of the world's largest asset managers, is offering employees $1,000 to get vaccinated. The incentive shows how aggressively some companies are moving to encourage workers to get vaccinated as concerns about the Delta variant mount. All of Vanguard's approximately 16,500 US employees are eligible and must show proof of vaccination by October 1.
WeatherPosted by
CNN

Spirit Airlines apologizes as widespread cancellations stretch into fourth day

(CNN) — Spirit Airlines apologized on Wednesday for disruptions that have upended its flight schedule for three days and counting. "The last three days were extremely difficult for our Guests and Team Members, and for that we sincerely apologize," the airline said in a statement. "We continue to work around the clock to get our Guests where they need to be."

Comments / 0

Community Policy