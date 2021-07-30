How to Improve Speed in Weightlifting

A question I get frequently, and one I break a lot of hearts responding to, is how to improve speed in the snatch and clean. My answer is heartbreaking because speed—and by speed I mean the actual speed of muscular contraction and consequent joint motion—is overwhelmingly determined by what your parents genetically bequeathed you. No matter how hard he trains, Richard Simmons will never beat Usaine Bolt in a foot race, and the sooner we all accept that, the sooner we can quit crying and do what we can to actually move faster in the lifts.